Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge leaves chateau for father-son trip ahead of UK return

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge left the Château de la Motte-Husson over the weekend for a father-son trip to Paris to watch the Rugby World Cup.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend, Dick shared a selfie that showed the beaming pair standing in front of the Arc de Triomphe monument. The former army officer penned in the caption: "Found some tickets!! Guess where we are? Allez les Verts!!!"

© Dick Strawbridge/X Dick and Arthur Strawbridge travelled to Paris for the Rugby World Cup

He later shared another snap of the pair inside the Stade de France, where Ireland beat Scotland 36 points to 14. Dick captioned the snap: "Well we are ready!!"

Angel and Dorothy were also supporting Dick's home team of Ireland from back at the chateau. Sharing pictures of the pair watching the game on a laptop alongside their beloved Kerry Blue Terrier, Petale, he tweeted: "Just discovered that Angela & Dorothy (& Petale the Kerry Blue!) joined in supporting the team!! #TeamOfUs how could we lose?"

Fans were quick to react to the sweet father-son photos, with one person commenting on how much Arthur has grown. They wrote: "Arthur has grown!! Won't be long before he's catching Dad up. Have a good one."

A second follower added: "Another great dad and lad day out."

Dick and Arthur's exciting trip comes just weeks before the family are set to return to the UK for their book launch, which will see the Strawbridges take to the stage for two "exclusive and intimate evenings" at The Bristol Hippodrome on 22 October and The London Barbican on 23 October.

© Channel 4 The family are returning to the UK in October

The couple will be joined by their children on the stage, where they'll share extracts from the book, as well as "memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn't make it to print".

Dick and Angel often provide updates on family life with their followers, who frequently comment on how much their two children have grown since appearing on Escape to the Chateau.

Earlier this month, the couple shared a snap of Dick and his brood harvesting apples from the Walled Garden, and fans couldn't believe how much Dorothy looked like her mother.

© Escape to the Chateau/Instagram Fans commented on the resemblance between Dorothy and Angel

One person wrote: "Oh Dorothy is the image of her mama," while another commented: "Your daughter is turning into a beautiful young lady and in the image of her mum. Miss you on the TV."

The Strawbridge family last appeared on our screens back in December for the final episode of Escape to the Chateau.

The popular reality series, which first premiered in 2016, documented the family's renovation of their derelict 19th-century chateau over six years.

A few months after the show ended, it was reported that Channel 4 had cut ties with the family.

The decision was made after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series, according to Deadline.

Addressing the reports at the time, Dick and Angel shared a statement on Instagram, saying "there are two sides to every story" and that they were "proud" of who they are.