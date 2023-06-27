When will Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge return to our screens?

The stars were dropped by Channel 4 in May

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge bid goodbye to their Channel 4 reality show in December last year, leaving viewers devastated.

The popular couple, who moved to France with their children Arthur and Dorothy in 2015 to renovate their derelict 19th-century chateau, documented their journey for six years on the programme and even created a spin-off show, called Escape to the Chateau DIY.

Now that Channel 4 has cut ties with the family, viewers will be curious to know when they can expect to see the stars back on the box. Keep reading for all we know…

When will Dick and Angel Strawbridge return to TV?

Dick and Angel were due to return to our screens in a new spin-off series, titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, later this year. However, now that the stars have been dropped by Channel 4, it's likely that they won't be back on our screens in the coming months.

The four-episode spin-off show, which was set to follow the family as they journey around the European country, was scheduled to be released later this year. But considering Channel 4 commissioned the show in the first place, it's likely that it won't air after all.

© Escape to the Chateau Dick and Angel Strawbridge were dropped by Channel 4 in May

Dick and Angel have yet to announce any other upcoming TV shows, so fans will just have to wait patiently to find out when they'll make their comeback to the small screen.

© Channel 4 The family bid farewell to Escape to the Chateau in December last year

Despite their departure from the broadcaster, Dick and Angel have teased an "exciting future" ahead of them, so it's only a matter of time before they reveal what's in store for the family.

In the meantime, the reality stars are likely preparing for their thirty-two-date UK tour, which commences in Angel's hometown, Southend-On-Sea in October next year.

Will Escape to the Chateau: Secret France ever be released?

The Strawbridges began filming for the new series back in January before embarking on their theatre and book signing tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Considering production began a few months before their contract ended with Channel 4, it's likely that filming for at least one episode was already completed.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge began filming for their new spin-off in January

While it would be a shame for the project to never air, unless the series gets picked up by another broadcaster, it's quite possible that viewers won't get to see it.

What happened between the Strawbridges and Channel 4?

In May, it was confirmed that Channel 4 officially cut ties with the Strawbridges.

The decision was made after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series, according to Deadline.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel with children Arthur and Dorothy on their Australia tour

The outlet reported that concerns were raised by the production company behind the show, Two Rivers Media, and said it would no longer work with the couple.

By the end of May, the show made headlines once again after an audio recording of Angel, who could be heard using offensive language to a crew member, was leaked to the media.

