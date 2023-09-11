Angel Strawbridge details heartwarming 'quality time' with daughter Dorothy in sweet post

Angel Strawbridge has revealed the heartwarming "quality time" she was enjoying with her daughter, Dorothy, recently in a sweet post shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Angel, along with her husband, Dick, shared their weekend plans with fans which consisted of Dick and Arthur having a father-son day out at the rugby, while the girls stayed at home.

Angel Strawbridge looks shocked in romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement video

The photo showed Dick and his youngest son looking pleased as they watched the sport. The caption read: "A huge hello to you on this slightly cooler Marvellous Monday! Hope you had a brilliant weekend. Dick and Arthur travelled to Bordeaux to support Ireland playing rugby and had a ball, whilst Dorothy and I looked after the Chateau and had some wonderful quality time too."

The former Escape to the Chateau stars took the opportunity to also share an update about the tickets to their upcoming tour: "Last week we announced tickets for Harrogate, but had some technical issues, but today it's finally live with no code!!

"And we are delighted to announce tickets for Cornwall are now on sale - we are very much looking forward to seeing friends and family here for our 'Forever Home' tour!!"

Fans reacted to the post with their own well-wishes. One wrote: "You all have a lovely day too, great picture!!" A second said: "Arthur is growing fast lovely young man," while a third commented: "Wonderful to see and hear about everyone."

Angel spending quality time with her daughter is something that's always been important to the former Channel 4 regular. Chatting with HELLO! back in March, Angel opened up about how special their bond is: "Being a mum is everything to me and Dick and I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind," she explained.

"Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity."

She continued: "The best way for them to learn is on the job, so we try and include them in all sorts of projects from crafting, cooking, and gardening. They love it – kids are like sponges and absorb all the experiences you give them…"

Meanwhile, in addition to announcing their new tour and their busy weekends, the parents have been adjusting to their two children heading back to school and celebrating Dick's 64th birthday.

One photo showed Dick posing with his two youngest children along with a delicious trifle they had made their dad. "It's been a day of firsts…first day of being 64…first time ever that Arthur and Dorothy have made a trifle (Dick's fave)…and first time eating it! Thank you for all the lovely messages!" she wrote, adding: "It's an early night for us as it's the first day of school tomorrow! Have a great evening xxx."