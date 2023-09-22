Angel and Dick Strawbridge reflect on Escape to the Chateau days following Channel 4 fallout

Angel and Dick Strawbridge are reflecting on the days of Escape to the Chateau in a new Instagram post. Taking to the platform on Friday, the couple – who previously worked with Channel 4 to document their DIY journey at home – revealed several throwback photos from the show's seventh season, which was filmed in 2020.

Penning a heartwarming message, the caption explained: "The harvest update from the Chateau this week has taken us on a trip down memory lane…back to Series 7 and the incredible bounty produced in the Walled Garden."

The unearthed photos, which also feature Angel and Dick's children Arthur and Dorothy, capture one of the family's sunshine-filled days in the walled garden, which they use to grow fresh fruit and vegetables. Click the video below for a closer look at the verdant outdoor space…

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge enlist help with royal-worthy garden

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to respond to Angel and Dick's nostalgic post. "Wonderful family memories," wrote one. "Miss watching you guys on tv!" added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "I do miss your show. So happy y'all are doing well."

Angel and Dick, who purchased the Chateau de la Motte Husson in January 2015, have spent the past eight years transforming the property into the home of their dreams, and they also host special events and weddings at the property.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home, the Chateau De La Motte Husson

From 2016 to 2022, the Strawbridges worked with Channel 4 to film their DIY series, Escape to The Chateau, however, their partnership has since come to an end.

Back in May, it was revealed that the broadcaster had cut ties with the Strawbridges. The decision was made after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series, according to Deadline. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

© Channel 4 The couple's relationship with Channel 4 was terminated in May

It also stated that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation that included interviewing producers and crew members.

By late May, Angel was involved in another headline-hitting story after an audio recording where she could be heard using offensive language to a crew member was leaked to the media. The Strawbridges responded by releasing a statement on Instagram. "It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau," the couple explained.

© Rex Angel and Dick have addressed their fallout with Channel 4 in a statement

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years. The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support."