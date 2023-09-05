Angel Strawbridge shares heartfelt tribute to husband Dick as family prepares for change

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge has shared a sweet tribute to her husband Dick to mark his 64th birthday, which comes amid change for the family as children Arthur and Dorothy head back to school after the summer holidays.

The TV star took to Instagram to share a photo from the family's celebrations, showing the former army officer beaming alongside his children while holding a delicious-looking trifle.

WATCH: Angel Strawbridge looks shocked in romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement video

Angel wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to this wonderful man!" adding a red heart emoji.

"It's been a day of firsts…first day of being 64…first time ever that Arthur and Dorothy have made a trifle (Dick's fave)…and first time eating it! Thank you for all the lovely messages!

© @the_chateau_tv Angel shared a photo in celebration of Dick's birthday

"It's an early night for us as it's the first day of school tomorrow! Have a great evening xxx."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their birthday wishes and praise the children's culinary skills. One person wrote: "Happy happy birthday! That trifle looks amazing!" while another added: "Happy Birthday…you're such an inspirational man!!!"

Other fans couldn't help but comment on how grown up Arthur and Dorothy look, with one person penning: "Happy Birthday! Oh my, your kids are growing up so quickly! They are lovely!" while another added: "Happy, Happy Birthday to my favorite French English. And by the way… your kiddies are growing up soooooo fast."

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

Arthur and Dorothy's first day back at school comes after a summer of quality time spent with their parents.

In a previous Instagram post, Angel revealed that the family had made some special memories during the children's time off, both at their 19th-century home in France and away on holiday.

"We hope your summer has been filled with memories and adventures," she wrote. "For us, it's been very special. We've travelled to see friends and family, visited the beach, made some updates to the Walled Garden and most importantly… spent lots of time together as a family."

© Channel 4 The family have been spending quality time together over the summer

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Angel opened up about raising her two children and said that while her "path was always driven by business", she wanted to "create a world where we worked from home so that we could be around the children every day.

"This has worked, and seeing Arthur and Dorothy happy, open, generous and kind makes our hearts sing (said the biased mummy!)," she added.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick in their garden

The 45-year-old went on to say that she encourages her children to "learn on the job". "So we try and include them in all sorts of projects from crafting, cooking, and gardening," she explained, adding: "They love it – kids are like sponges and absorb all the experiences you give them…"

The family are headed for a busy few months and will soon be flying back to the UK for their book launch in October, before returning again for their theatre show, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), next year.