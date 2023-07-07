Escape to the Chateau stars confirm return to the UK following Channel 4 firing

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick Strawbridge have confirmed their next venture following Channel 4's decision to terminate their working relationship. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the TV stars announced that they're scheduled to return to the UK in October for their upcoming book launch. This will mark the couple's first visit to the UK following the alleged fallout.

"We are giddy with excitement to announce we are coming to the UK to celebrate 'A Good Old-Fashioned Book Launch'," wrote the Strawbridges.

"Please join us live this autumn for two exclusive and intimate evenings at The Bristol Hippodrome, 22nd October 2023 and The London Barbican, 23rd October 2023.

"Joining us on stage will be Arthur and Dorothy (yes, outfit planning has already commenced!), we'll all be reading extracts from the book, chatting about the creative process of putting pen to paper, sharing memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn't make it to print."

© Rex Fans couldn't be more excited for the Strawbridges book launch in the UK

Shortly after making the announcement on Instagram, Angel and Dick were immediately inundated with comments from fans, with many sharing their excitement in the comments. "Just booked! See you in Bristol," replied one. "Best of luck to you all, a wonderful family, looking forward to reading your book," added another.

Fans were also surprised to see how much Angel and Dick's children – Arthur and Dorothy – had grown up since starring in Escape to the Chateau. "Aww the kids are growing up so fast, look at how long Dorothy's hair is!" noted one fan.

"Beautiful family... I'm always amazed how fast children grow I can't believe how big Dorothy and Arthur have gotten," agreed a second.

Angel and Dick's upcoming book launch will mark their first trip to the UK since their alleged fallout with Channel 4.

© Rex Back in May, it was confirmed that Channel 4 had cut ties with Angel and Dick

Back in May, it was confirmed that the broadcaster had officially cut ties with Dick and Angel. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show.

It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise. It also stated that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation that included interviewing producers and crew members.

© Escape to the Chateau The decision was made after the broadcaster commissioned an independent investigation into the couple's conduct

In an official statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers quickly followed suit, announcing: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

By late May, Angel was at the centre of another headline-hitting story after an audio recording where Angel can be heard using offensive language to a crew member was leaked to the media. The Strawbridges responded by releasing a statement on Instagram. "It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau," the couple began.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick have addressed recent reports

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years. The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support."