Dick and Angel Strawbridge share adorable new photo of two children – and Dorothy looks just like her mum

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared an adorable new photo of their children, Arthur and Dorothy, harvesting apples with their dad.

The photo, which was shared on the couple's Instagram account, showed the trio having fun in their Walled Garden, with Dick holding up a particularly large apple to his daughter's head to compare the size – and Dorothy is the spitting image of Angel!

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's sweet love story

In the caption, they wrote: "Hello to you on this Terrific Tuesday! We had so many lovely comments on our apple harvest pictures that we had to share the footage with you!"

Sharing a link to the video, the couple added: "Honestly, you just never stop learning! Dick & Angel."

In the comments section, fans couldn't help but remark on the resemblance between Dorothy and her mum, with one person writing: "Oh Dorothy is the image of her mama," while another added: "Your daughter is turning into a beautiful young lady and in the image of her mum. Miss you on the TV."

A third fan commented: "Lovely photo! Dorothy is the spitting image of Angel now!"

Dick and Angel with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

Dick and Angel love spending quality time with their children and clearly share a close bond.

Opening up about raising her brood in a previous interview with HELLO!, Angel explained that while her "path was always driven by business", she wanted to "create a world where we worked from home so that we could be around the children every day.

© Instagram The family love spending quality time together

"This has worked, and seeing Arthur and Dorothy happy, open, generous and kind makes our hearts sing (said the biased mummy!)."

She went on to say that being parents "is everything" to her and Dick. "I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind," she explained.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge share 'inspiring' Chateau transformation with fans

READ: How much does it cost to stay at Dick and Angel Strawbridge's luxury chateau?

"Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been married since 2015

It's a busy month for the Strawbridges as they'll soon be jetting across the channel to the UK for their book launch, which will see the family take to the stage for two "exclusive and intimate evenings" at The Bristol Hippodrome on 22 October and The London Barbican on 23 October.

In a post announcing the launch earlier this year, Dick and Angel gave fans an idea of what to expect.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick are going on tour next year with their children

"Joining us on stage will be Arthur and Dorothy (yes, outfit planning has already commenced!)," they wrote. "We'll all be reading extracts from the book, chatting about the creative process of putting pen to paper, sharing memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn't make it to print."

The family will return to the UK again next year for their theatre show, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty).