Amy Dowden makes emotional return to Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly Come Dancing stars wowed the crowds with their movie-inspired routines on Saturday, but in a surprise moment, it was actually Amy Dowden who stole the show. Following Nigel Harman and Katya Jones' dazzling Batman routine, the camera quickly panned to professional dancer Amy, marking her first appearance in the ballroom for series 21. Click the video below to see her heartwarming return…

WATCH: Amy Dowden returns to the Strictly studios for the first time following her cancer diagnosis

Following an introduction from her good friend and presenter Claudia Winkleman, Amy suddenly appeared on stage to read the terms and conditions for voting, sending the crowds into roaring applause. Bringing glitz and glamour to the ballroom, the 33-year-old stepped out in a bright white sequin dress for her return.

© BBC Amy looked absolutely stunning in a white sequin dress

The TV star – who has spoken openly about her journey with cancer – also displayed her newly shaved head, and she couldn't have looked more radiant. Asked how she was doing, Amy replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"

Following her appearance, fans have since taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their admiration for the dancer. "The winner of this year's Strictly is Amy Dowden. Brave, inspirational and a beacon of loveliness. You've got this Amy #Strictly," wrote one.

© Instagram Amy has been sharing updates on her journey with cancer

"How lovely to see Amy back on Strictly tonight and looking so amazing! #StrictlyComeDancing #amydowden #Strictly," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "@bbcstrictly it's made my Strictly night to see Amy Dowden, what a superstar, huge love Amy, you go fabulous girl."

Since being diagnosed with cancer this spring, Amy has been sharing her journey with fans. Last month, just days before the Strictly launch, the professional dancer invited close friends and family to help shave her head. On the day, fellow pros Katya Jones, Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell watched on FaceTime where they offered additional support.

© BBC Amy's Strictly Come Dancing co-stars have been with her every step of the way

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Amy revealed how both Katya and Carlos have been making secret hand gestures on the show to let her know she was in their thoughts. And in solidarity with Amy, Carlos offered to shave his own head too.

"Carlos was crying when I showed him, he wants to shave his head, too," she shared. "He's adamant, and that he's getting a tattoo, a breast cancer one, but I've told him he's not allowed to shave his head, he's on Strictly!"

Speaking about the process of shaving her head, Amy added: "It was tough, but I felt empowered. This too will pass, in a couple of months my hair will start to grow back. "I'm not the only person going through this. And there is nothing wrong with a shaved head, you can be beautiful and bald."