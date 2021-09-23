Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez has spoken out on the BBC programme's vaccine situation, following recent reports that a number of dancers have allegedly 'refused' to be vaccinated ahead of the new series.

Appearing on Thursday's This Morning alongside his celebrity partner Katie McGlynn, the dancer was asked by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the claims. "It's just a speculation," he began, adding: "And I can't really say much [about why] tabloids write about it, because it can be true but it can be not true."

The dancer continued: "What I know is the show is taking a big responsibility in keeping everyone safe, lots of testing, lots of trying to keep everyone distanced and safe during the studio. They did it last year and we were all safe, so this year they will do the same and it'll work because we did it last year."

Phillip then asked the pair: "Would you prefer a vaccinated environment?" to which Gorka replied: "Do you know what, everyone is free to do whatever they want. If you go on the streets right now, some people might be vaccinated and some people might not."

After the presenter mused about difficulties that could arise as a result of the dancers working closely together and the prospect of exposing vulnerable family members, soapstar Katie explained: "I think it just depends on each individual doesn't it? Last year everybody was in a hotel, whereas you get a bit more freedom this year because of the vaccinations.

Gorka and Katie appeared on Thursday's This Morning

"But if that was me, personally, I just wouldn't see my family. Every situation is different. I don't know the situation because, well it's none of our business, but everybody is getting on like a house on fire, everybody seems to be gelling well, and I think it's just speculation."

Gorka and Katie's comments come soon after one professional dancer on the show tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the launch last week.

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed the news but has declined to reveal who the professional dancer is. "A professional dancer has tested positive for COVID-19 however, this didn't affect the recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday," the BBC said in a statement at the time.

