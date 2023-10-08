Strictly fans angered over Bobby Brazier's 'under marked' performance – see reactions

Bobby Brazier picked up some of the best critiques of the night for his Movie Week performance with Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell, but fans were still left confused.

The 20-year-old actor and model was given four eights from the judges, a total of 32 out of a possible 40, but many believed his Samba was underscored.

The EastEnders star danced to the song "Young Hearts Run Free," inspired by the 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet, and many Strictly fans were of the opinion that the routine should've topped the leaderboard.

One fan took to Instagram to comment: "Seriously undermarked and I never say that lightly, he was so good," while another added: "Very undermarked. Marking and comments don't match up, they didn't give him one negative comment or anything to work on. It was [the most] amazing dance of the night for me."

A third wrote: "Confused as to how they weren't given a single negative comment yet just got 8's???" and a fourth also added: "Bobby deserved a 10!! This kid is just loving life, well done Bobby!"

Many also complimented Dianne's brunette locks for the performance (inspired by Claire Danes' look in the original film) and Bobby's resemblance to a young Mick Jagger.

As for the judges' comments, Shirley Ballas claimed he "brought the party" with his dance, and was most surprised by what she called the "rhythm in his pelvis." Craig Revel Horwood said Bobby made the routine look "natural," before delivering a signature "A-Ma-Zing," with Motsi Mabuse also adding onto the praise.

Bobby is already establishing himself as an early frontrunner, picking up a pair of 29s over the past two performances that put him in the top half of the scoreboard. His average score so far, a 30, puts him squarely in fourth place among the remaining pairs.

© Guy Levy Fans have already been calling Bobby an early frontrunner

As for other highlights from Movie Week, BBC Radio presenter Eddie Kadi rocketed high up the leaderboard after a slow start during the first two weeks.

His Men in Black-inspired routine with Karen Hauer picked up the first 10 of the season, plus three 8's, giving them a total score of 34 out of 40, although they still couldn't top the scoreboard.

© Guy Levy Angela and Carlos topped the leaderboard for Movie Week

That honor went to Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, with the TV presenter's Damn Yankees-inspired Charleston barely pipping them out with a total of 35, including three coveted 9's.

On the flip side, Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with a 20 out of 40, followed by Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez with a 21.

© Guy Levy Jody and Jowita sadly ended up with the night's lowest score

The bottom two couples, to be determined by a combination of the judges' scores and public votes, will face off in the dance-off on Sunday night, October 8, and the judges will then vote on who to save. Check out more of our breakdown of week 3 here!