ITV's Payback: Will there be a season 2?

ITV's thrilling new crime drama, Payback, landed on our screens earlier this month, telling the story of accountant Lexie Noble (Morven Christie), who becomes wrapped up in a perilous police operation as she attempts to uncover the truth behind her husband's murder.

If like us, you've already binge-watched all six episodes on ITVX and are keen to know if there's any more episodes in the works, look no further. Here's all we know.

WATCH: Are you watching ITV's gripping new drama, Payback?

Will there be a Payback season 2?

While ITV has yet to confirm whether Payback will return for a second outing, the show's creator Debbie O'Malley is keen to make more of the show.

When asked if there were any storylines she couldn't fit into the first series, Debbie responded, per RadioTimes.com: "I'm hoping we might get to come back so I'm going to keep that to myself.

© ITV Creator Debbie O'Malley is hopeful for a second season

"We created a very rich world and a web of very interesting relationships on either side of the law... I think there's always potential."

Considering the show has been a big hit with viewers so far, with two million people tuning in to watch the premiere episode, we wouldn't be surprised if ITV commissions another season.

If the show were to return, it's likely that it would hit our screens towards the end of 2024.

© ITV Peter Mullan stars as crime lord Cal Morris

What is ITV's Payback about?

The six-parter, which is executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, centres around widowed accountant Lexie Noble, who becomes involved in a dangerous police operation to take down a notorious crime lord, Cal Morris.

"With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris' illegal earnings on a vast scale," reads the synopsis.

© ITV Morven Christie stars as Lexie Noble

"Jared's every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan (Prasanna Puwanarajah) and DCI Adam Guthrie (Derek Riddell), who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice.

"A partner in Jared's business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger."

MORE: ITV's Payback: viewers saying same thing about new crime thriller starring Morven Christie

MORE: 7 incredible TV shows coming to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+ in October

Who stars in ITV's Payback?

The Bay actress Morven Christie leads the cast as Lexie, alongside Trainspotting actor Peter Mullan as Cal.

Meanwhile, Line of Duty's Prasanna Puwanarajah portrays financial investigator DC Jibran Khan and Happy Valley's Derek Riddell plays DCI Adam Guthrie.

© ITV Prasanna Puwanarajah as DC Jibran Khan and Derek Riddell as DCI Adam Guthrie

Also featured in the cast are Steven Mackintosh as Malky Roberts, Eileen Duffy as Doris Szabo, Jack Greenlees as Aaron Morris and Andi Osho as DI Jean Royce.

All episodes of Payback are available to stream on ITVX.