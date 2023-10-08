When will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning following kidnap plot ordeal?

Holly Willoughby was pulled from This Morning on Thursday after an alleged kidnapping plot was revealed by police.

According to reports, ITV was alerted to the plot on Thursday morning and decided to pull Holly out of the show shortly before going live on air, replacing her with Alison Hammond.

A 36-year-old man has since been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the star, and ITV is providing round-the-clock support and security for Holly, alongside the police. As more details of Holly's horrendous ordeal come to light, many viewers will be wondering when she'll be back on our screens. Here's all we know…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby was pulled from This Morning on Thursday

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

According to The Mirror, ITV has given Holly permission to remain off work for as long as she needs following her terrifying discovery.

The outlet reports that there has been no discussion about if or when Holly will return, with her priority being the safety of herself and her family.

HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

© Joe Maher A man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby's kidnap ordeal explained

On Friday, a 36-year-old man named Gavin Plumb appeared in Chelmsford magistrates court, accused of "soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap".

According to the charges, he "solicited, encouraged, persuaded, endeavoured to persuade, or proposed" the murder of Holly, and encouraged someone else to travel to the UK from the States to carry out the plan, having assembled a kidnap and restraint kit.

He has been remanded into custody until a plea hearing on November 3 at Chelmsford crown court.

The shocking story was addressed by presenters Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on Friday's edition of This Morning.

Dermot told viewers: "We are not going to talk too much about it but Holly is on the front pages after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot. He has now been charged by Essex Police."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond addressed the story on Friday's This Morning

Alison continued: "We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family."

Guest Gyles Brandreth added: "A big hug to Holly. It’s a rough, tough world at times."

ITV issued a statement that read: "This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time."

© Samir Hussein Holly with her husband Dan Baldwin

It's been a tough year for Holly already following the departure of her former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield in May.

The broadcaster left ITV after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger, male colleague on This Morning. Holly took an extended summer break following the news.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield left ITV in the summer

Addressing the controversy at the time, Holly told viewers that she felt "shaken, troubled and let down".

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone," the presenter explained. "I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other."