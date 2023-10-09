Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Big Brother viewers make same complaint about launch show on ITV

Big Brother viewers make same complaint about launch show on ITV

16 new contestants entered the house on Sunday

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Big Brother returned to our screens after a five-year hiatus on Sunday night, introducing 16 new housemates, a brand new house and fresh hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best. But while most viewers were glued to the screen, others couldn't help but make the same complaint on social media. 

Over the next six weeks, the contestants will go head to head in a bid to win the grand cash prize of £100,000. Along the way, Big Brother will oversee all the action, introducing tasks, nominations, and of course, eliminations. 

WATCH: Big Brother 2023's teaser trailer

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, during the launch show, fans complained about the editing style, with many saying it was "choppy". 

One person wrote: "Absolutely chaos. Brilliant housemates. However ITV had a chance to grab viewers in the first 10 minutes, some viewers would have just turned off, editing, visuals, audio is really affecting the way I'm watching," while another added: "I HATE THE EDITING SO MUCH. It needs to be LIVE… the editing does no favours for the presenters, nor the housemates either."

The Big Brother house© Matt Frost
Viewers were introduced to the new Big Brother house

A third person tweeted: "Pros: this feels fun, great casting and AJ and Will are perfect. Cons: really weird editing, quite choppy. Really don't like Big Brother's 'voice'," while a fourth commented: "Can't lie getting a bit of whiplash now with how fast they are shoving people in with choppy editing."

However, not all viewers were bothered by the editing and also took to social media to praise the launch. 

Commenting on the line-up of contestants, one person wrote: "So far this year's line up is giving old school Big Brother, not a wannabe influencer in sight and I'm LIVING FOR IT #BBUK," while another added: "What a beautiful mix of people #bbuk."

A third viewer tweeted: "So far this cast is so unique I love it #BBUK."

Big Brother housemates Paul, Tom, Jenkin, Matthew, Zak, Hallie, Noky, Farida, Dylan, Olivia, Trish, Jordan, Yinrun, Chanelle, Henry and Kerry© Vincent Dolman
16 new contestants entered the house for the first time

Who are the Big Brother housemates?

Sunday night's ITV launch show unveiled 16 contestants, who made their way into the iconic house for the first time. Big Brother wasted no time playing games with the housemates, resulting in Jenkin without hot water, Dylan without a bed and Olivia up for the first eviction on Friday. 

So, who are the housemates?

  • Jenkin, a 25-year-old barman from Bridgend
  • Farida, 50, a makeup artist from Wolverhampton
  • Tom, 21, a butcher from Somerset
  • Hallie, an 18-year-old youth worker from London
Big Brother housemate Jenkin© Vincent Dolman/ITV
Jenkin is a barman from Bridgend
  • Trish, a 33-year-old mother from Luton
  • Yinrun, a 25-year-old customer support agent from Harrogate
  • Jordan, a 25-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe
  • Zak, 28, a model from Manchester
  • Chanelle, 29, a dental therapist from Llanelli
  • Dylan, a 39-year-old DJ from Coventry
  • Noky, a 26-year-old banker from Derby and former Miss Great Britain
  • Matty, 24, a doctor from Isle of Mann
  • Paul, a 23-year-old security officer from Liverpool
  • Henry, 25, a food writer from the Cotswolds
  • Olivia, a 23-year-old dancer from Glasgow 
  • Kerry, a 40-year-old NHS manager from Essex
Big Brother housemate Farida© Vincent Dolman/ITV
Farida is a makeup artist from Wolverhampton

