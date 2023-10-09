Big Brother viewers make same complaint about launch show on ITV

Big Brother returned to our screens after a five-year hiatus on Sunday night, introducing 16 new housemates, a brand new house and fresh hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best. But while most viewers were glued to the screen, others couldn't help but make the same complaint on social media.

Over the next six weeks, the contestants will go head to head in a bid to win the grand cash prize of £100,000. Along the way, Big Brother will oversee all the action, introducing tasks, nominations, and of course, eliminations.

WATCH: Big Brother 2023's teaser trailer

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, during the launch show, fans complained about the editing style, with many saying it was "choppy".

One person wrote: "Absolutely chaos. Brilliant housemates. However ITV had a chance to grab viewers in the first 10 minutes, some viewers would have just turned off, editing, visuals, audio is really affecting the way I'm watching," while another added: "I HATE THE EDITING SO MUCH. It needs to be LIVE… the editing does no favours for the presenters, nor the housemates either."

© Matt Frost Viewers were introduced to the new Big Brother house

A third person tweeted: "Pros: this feels fun, great casting and AJ and Will are perfect. Cons: really weird editing, quite choppy. Really don't like Big Brother's 'voice'," while a fourth commented: "Can't lie getting a bit of whiplash now with how fast they are shoving people in with choppy editing."

However, not all viewers were bothered by the editing and also took to social media to praise the launch.

Commenting on the line-up of contestants, one person wrote: "So far this year's line up is giving old school Big Brother, not a wannabe influencer in sight and I'm LIVING FOR IT #BBUK," while another added: "What a beautiful mix of people #bbuk."

A third viewer tweeted: "So far this cast is so unique I love it #BBUK."

© Vincent Dolman 16 new contestants entered the house for the first time

Who are the Big Brother housemates?

Sunday night's ITV launch show unveiled 16 contestants, who made their way into the iconic house for the first time. Big Brother wasted no time playing games with the housemates, resulting in Jenkin without hot water, Dylan without a bed and Olivia up for the first eviction on Friday.

So, who are the housemates?

Jenkin, a 25-year-old barman from Bridgend

Farida, 50, a makeup artist from Wolverhampton

Tom, 21, a butcher from Somerset

Hallie, an 18-year-old youth worker from London

© Vincent Dolman/ITV Jenkin is a barman from Bridgend

Trish, a 33-year-old mother from Luton

Yinrun, a 25-year-old customer support agent from Harrogate

Jordan, a 25-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe

Zak, 28, a model from Manchester

Chanelle, 29, a dental therapist from Llanelli

Dylan, a 39-year-old DJ from Coventry

Noky, a 26-year-old banker from Derby and former Miss Great Britain

Matty, 24, a doctor from Isle of Mann

Paul, a 23-year-old security officer from Liverpool

Henry, 25, a food writer from the Cotswolds

Olivia, a 23-year-old dancer from Glasgow

Kerry, a 40-year-old NHS manager from Essex

© Vincent Dolman/ITV Farida is a makeup artist from Wolverhampton