ITV pulls Downton Abbey star’s new show from schedule amid Israel-Hamas conflict

ITV has pulled their upcoming comedy C*A*U*G*H*T, starring Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton, Sean Pean and Susan Sarandon, in light of the current events in Israel and Palestine. ITV released a statement which read: "In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice. We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed."

The story follows four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped - with their hostage video quickly going viral and making them celebrities - changing their lives forever. The official synopsis reads: “Four Australian soldiers are kidnapped behind enemy lines.

Placing little value in freedom, they instead choose to fight for social media fame and notoriety. Striking a deal with their captors to make the world’s most elaborate hostage videos, the boys set sail on a mad-capped journey into the true heart of darkness – fame.”

C*A*U*G*H*T has been pulled from ITVX

The show’s distributors also released a statement which read: “In light of the current situation unfolding in Israel, we have taken the decision not to showcase C*A*U*G*H*T. At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with our colleagues and our partners in Israel, and all those affected… We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed."

One of the show’s stars, Lost actor Matthew Fox, told Variety: “We were just ploughing through these scripts, just laughing out loud. She would laugh and I’d be like, ‘Oh my God,’ and I’m laughing and just ploughing through these scripts.”

The show’s creator Kick Gurry added: “It’s really been a pretty special experience to have friends who are also your heroes. Standing with you on the front line of a battle to try and get something made is very special.”