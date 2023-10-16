The Ex-Wife viewers make same complaint about Channel 5 thriller

Paramount +'s gripping thriller, The Ex-Wife, made its Channel 5 debut on Sunday night and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the series.

The four-parter follows a young woman named Tasha, who appears to have the perfect life with a swanky house, loving husband and a beautiful new baby. But she becomes increasingly concerned about her husband's relationship with his ex-wife, who seems intent on staying in the picture.

WATCH: The trailer for Channel 5's The Ex-Wife

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers couldn't help but comment on the show's setting, with some pointing out the extravagant home the couple live in.

#TheExWife Why do all these Channel 5 dramas have posh people in ridiculously posh houses? It's like an episode of Grand Designs. And dark dim lighting. It's putting me right off but will give it a chance," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Another drama with an absolutely incredible house that most people don't live in. #theexwife."

© Channel 5 Céline Buckens stars as Tasha in The Ex-Wife

A third person commented: "Why do people in TV dramas always have massive, beautiful homes? #TheExWife," while another responded, penning: "I've asked this. I want a location manager knocking on my door in S2."

Some viewers, however, were a little divided over the new drama, with one person writing: "Think I will bow out of watching this," while another added: "This is one of those dramas you stick with and then regret it!"

© Channel 5 Céline stars alongside Tom Mison

Others were glued to their screens with the gripping plot, with one person penning: "#TheExWife on channel five looks really good. Some excellent drama on five lately," while another shared their theories on the storyline, adding: "Calling it. It's all a ruse him and wife still together and want a baby. Thank you."

What is The Ex-Wife about?

Tasha appears to be living the perfect life, with a loving husband Jack, amazing house, and a beautiful new baby, Emily. The only problem is that Jack's ex-wife won't leave her family alone and refuses to cut ties with her former husband.

And then, one day, a shocking event confirms Tasha's worst fears.

© Channel 5 Jordan Stephens plays Tasha's friend, Sam

Who stars in The Ex-Wife? Meet the cast

Showtrial star Céline Buckens leads the cast as Tasha, whilst Sleepy Hollow actor Tom Mison plays her husband Jack.

Salem star Janet Montgomery portrays Jack's ex-wife, Jen, whilst musician and Feel Good actor Jordan Stephens plays Tasha's friend Sam.

Rounding the cast is The Bill's Claire Foster, who plays Jack's sister and Jen's friend, Hayley.

© Channel 5 Janet Montgomery plays Jack's ex-wife, Jen

How to watch Channel 5's The Ex-Wife

Series one episode one is available on My5. The second episode will air on Sunday 22 October at 9pm on Channel 5.

If you can't wait until then, you can binge-watch all four episodes on Paramount +.