Shetland star to appear in All Creatures Great and Small season four – details

The latest season of All Creatures Great and Small continues on Channel 5 on Thursday evening and will introduce viewers to a new character named Miss Harbottle, played by Shetland star Neve McIntosh.

The actress, who hails from Scotland, is perhaps best known for playing Kate Kilmuir in the BBC One drama, as well as for her role as Silurian sisters Alaya and Restac in Doctor Who. Keep reading for all you need to know about the star, as well as who she plays in season four…

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small's James and Helen talk starting a family in season four trailer

Who is Miss Harbottle actress Neve McIntosh?

Neve is a 51-year-old actress from Paisley in the Lowlands of Scotland.

She is perhaps best recognised for her recurring role in Doctor Who, in which she has previously played two Silurian sisters Alaya and Restac, and more recently, a new Silurian character named Madame Vastra.

© ITV/Shutterstock Neve McIntosh as Kate Kilmuir in Shetland

The Scottish star also portrayed DS Elizabeth Gray in Sky's crime drama, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, and Georgia Simmons in season three of Tin Star.

Her other TV credits include Death in Paradise, Ripper Street, Traces, Inspector George Gently, and Dracula.

© Sky Neve McIntosh as DS Elizabeth Gray in Stan Lee's Lucky Man

As for her big screen roles, she's starred in films such as Salvage, The Be All and End All, and Spring 1941, which also starred Joseph Fiennes.

Who does Neve McIntosh play in All Creatures Great and Small?

Miss Harbottle is a new character in season four and is described as a "highly efficient bookkeeper" who Siegfried welcomes to Skeldale House to help around the practice.

According to RadioTimes.com, Siegfried invites Miss Harbottle to the house after first meeting her at a dance.

© Channel 5 Neve McIntosh as Miss Harbottle in All Creatures Great and Small

Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen in the drama, told the publication that Miss Harbottle's arrival is a "shock" to everybody, as Siegfried enlists her help without informing the others.

"And at first, I think people think that it’s a good idea, and then very quickly we all realise that we kind of like the obscurities of the way that we run it," the actress said. "And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But even though she brings friction, she also manages to unite them as well, which is really interesting."

What happens in All Creatures Great and Small season four?

The new season opens in the spring of 1940, with change on the horizon for our Darrowby residents.

Whilst James and Helen consider when the best time might be to start a family, Tristan's absence is felt by Siegfriend, who attempts to hold the growing household together.

© Channel 5 Helen and James think about starting a family in season four

Meanwhile, Mrs Hall and Helen's friendship blossoms, and a new arrival in the form of trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody causes complications in the house.

Who stars in All Creatures Great and Small season four?

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton reprise their roles as James and Helen, alongside Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Skeldale's matriarch, Mrs Hall.

Will Thorp is also back on our screens as Mrs. Halls' suitor, Gerald Hammond, along with Patricia Hodge as the eccentric Mrs Pumphrey.

© Channel 5 Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall

As well as Neve McIntosh, James Anthony-Rose joins the cast as veterinary student Richard Carmody.