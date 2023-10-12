All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse's next project amid season four absence

Siegfried Farnon isn't the only one feeling Tristan's absence in All Creatures Great and Small series four. Fans of the show are missing Callum Woodhouse's character after he left Darrowby to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

While viewers won't be seeing him on Channel 5 over the next few weeks, the actor may be popping up on their screens in other projects away from the show. Keep reading for all the details on Callum's upcoming acting gigs…

Why isn't Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small?

Tristan packed his bags and left Skeldale House after being called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps at the end of season three, which means Callum doesn't appear in the fourth series.

So, will the actor return if All Creatures comes back for a fifth season?

While Channel 5 has yet to announce whether the show will be back with another series, there's no reason to suggest Callum won't return along with the rest of the cast if the drama gets the green light.

Tristan left Darrowby to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps

Callum Woodhouse's future projects away from All Creatures

While it's likely that Callum was missing from series four due to his character's storyline, it's also possible that he was busy filming for another project.

The Durham-born actor is set to star in a new mystery-horror film, which began filming in Belfast back in March – the same month All Creatures commenced shooting for season four.

Titled One Of Us, the movie is an allegorical film where members of a family mysteriously begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Youngest searches for the stranger in their midst.

Callum stars in the horror alongside Heartstopper actor Kit Connor, who leads the cast as Youngest.

Game of Thrones stars Charlotte Hope and Ian Beattie, and Rushed actress Siobhan Fallon-Hogan will also appear in the feature, which marks the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.

Producing the film is Raquel Baldwin, with Robert Machoian co-producing and van de Graff executive-producing.

Kit Connor is starring in One Of Us alongside Callum Woodhouse

A release date has yet to be announced.

According to Callum's IMDb page, the 29-year-old is also set to appear in a new WWII-set creature horror film, Orang Ikan - and it sounds compelling.

The feature, which also stars Japanese actor Dean Fujioka, is set in the Pacific in 1942 and follows a Japanese ship transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories as slave labor.

The synopsis continues: "After being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island, but soon discover they are not alone. They are being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan, a human-fish hybrid. Unable to communicate in each other's language, the two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown."

Callum Woodhouse plays Tristan in All Creatures Great and Small

Production begins in October at Wiluan's Infinite Studios in Batam in Indonesia, according to Deadline.

Veteran filmmaker Eric Khoo of Singapore's Zhao Wei Films is producing the film, with production handled by Gorylah Pictures.

What other shows has Tristan actor Callum Woodhouse been in?

Aside from All Creatures, Callum is also known for his portrayal of Leslie Durrell in ITV's period drama, The Durrells. He also played Josh Marsden in the comedy-drama, Cold Feet.