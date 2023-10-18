All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton talks future of the show beyond season four

All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 recently returned for a fourth season and, unsurprisingly, the heartwarming drama has been extremely well received by audiences. But now that series four is well underway, many might be wondering what the future holds for the Yorkshire-based show.

Stars of All Creatures Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph, who play on-screen couple Helen and James Herriot, recently spoke out about whether the show would return for a fifth season. Although the actors didn't state a renewal is definitely happening, it certainly sounds likely!

WATCH: Helen and James talk starting a family in All Creatures Great and Small

Chatting to Radio Times, Rachel began: "I don't think we're the people to ask," adding: "We absolutely love making it.

"We're having a good time, and we'd love to do more but – unfortunately – we don't make those decisions."

Her co-star, Nicholas, echoed this, adding that he would be up for reprising his role for a fifth series. "We'd love to do more so we'll see. It's a home away from home now." The team behind the show are yet to confirm whether series five has had the green light, but its popularity and willingness from the cast puts it in good stead.

MORE: Why did the original Helen Alderson leave All Creatures Great and Small?

MORE: Why isn't Tristan actor Callum Woodhouse in All Creatures Great and Small series four?

© Channel 5 The cast of All Creatures Great and Small

Fans hoping for a fifth series of ACGAS will no doubt be hoping for the return of Callum Woodhouse who is absent from season four. The actor is known and adored for his role as Tristan Farnon but the character was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, meaning he's left the local town and won't appear in the new episodes.

Fans were devastated to learn about Callum's exit from the show and many are hoping for a cameo in the upcoming Christmas special. One person wrote: "I'm sorry but I cannot bear the thought of having all creatures without Tristan. In the old series, they all came back from the war so please Callum come back or I'll go cry myself to sleep."

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph as Helen and James in All Creatures Great and Small

A second viewer added: "I was not emotionally prepared for that but a wonderful Christmas treat to have ACGAS on screen again. Tristan has to come back, he's my favourite!"

Meanwhile, season four has seen plenty of other blossoming storylines already including the teasing of a romance between Siegfried and Mrs. Hall. The debut episode featured a heartwarming conversation between the two characters and fans took to social media convinced that a relationship was on the cards.

© Channel 5 Callum Woodhouse in All Creatures Great and Small

One said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Friendship often leads to love. We can but hope." Another echoed this, adding: "They are far closer than friends, they need each other and know each other so well."

© Channel 5 Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

A third agreed: "Friendship? Hmm, I think there is more than that." A fourth agreed: "Besties, start looking for a new term to describe them because 'friendship' isn't enough anymore."