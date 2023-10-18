BBC axes beloved show – fans devastated

The BBC daytime show Doctors has been axed after 23 years.

A statement from the BBC said that the show had been affected by "super inflation in drama production" and that the cost had "increased significantly".

The final episode will air in December next year.

© BBC Doctors has been axed after 23 years

The full statement reads: "We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years. With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home. With a flat licence-fee, the BBC's funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.

"We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region.

© BBC Milly Zero as Lisa Gillespie and Marion O'Dwyer as Bridget Maher

"We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.

"The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans shared their devastation over the news, with one person writing: "Sorry to hear that BBC One's #Doctors is leaving screens after 23 years, and a shame for the older audience who enjoyed it."

© BBC Maya Barcot as Magda Nowak

A second person commented: "Very sad news. Many screenwriters and actors cut their teeth on #Doctors before going onto even greater achievements in TV and film. Sincerely hope BBC devise something else that will help foster our burgeoning UK talent of writers, actors and directors," while another tweeted: "The news about #Doctors is dreadful. Big love and solidarity to the writers and everyone else involved in the show."

READ: Downton Abbey stars team up for Channel 4's new apocalypse comedy-drama – see first look

MORE: BBC revives hit show following huge fan outcry – but there's a catch

According to The Sun, the cast and crew of the soap were informed of the news on Wednesday (18 October).

© BBC Dido Miles as Emma Reid

The medical drama first aired in 2000 and occupied the lunchtime spot on BBC One until being promoted to the 7pm slot on BBC Two in February last year. However, just two months later, it was returned to its original daytime slot.

The series is set in the fictional West Midlands town of Letherbridge and follows the lives of the staff of an NHS doctor's surgery and a university campus surgery.