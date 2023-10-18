Countryfile star quits show after 13 years – find out why

Countryfile star Ellie Harrison has quit the popular BBC show after 13 years.

The presenter, who has co-presented the programme since 2009, announced the sad news in her final Countryfile magazine column.

"After 13 years, my final column is a fond farewell to Countryfile - I'll miss the people, places and stories," she wrote, per The Sun.

© Pete Dadds Ellie Harrison has left Countryfile after 13 years

"Thirteen-and-a-half years after I arrived four hours early for my first Countryfile shoot, which culminated in me commuting up Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) to deliver Matt Baker a sandwich of freshly harvested mushrooms, it has come time for me to bid you farewell.

"It has been a decision I've drawn out, such is the bond with the programme, and boy will I miss the geography field trips. But like all endings, I'll take all the lessons from these days forward with me on my journey."

Explaining the reasons behind her departure, the 45-year-old continued: "There are many things I'll miss. I've come to realise that I don't need to navigate to a whole new ocean or even a new sea, but to chart a new course somewhere in these waters, raising my three wonderful children, growing our family business and following my own creative calling to produce art of my own making.

© Pete Dadds Ellie with her fellow Countryfile presenters

"The winds of change are blowing, my hands turn the tiller and I close my eyes to take comfort from Invictus: 'I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.'"

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans expressed their sadness over Ellie's exit. One person wrote: "Very sad to see that Ellie Harrison has decided to leave. She will be missed a lot," while another added: "Shame #EllieHarrison is leaving, she was my favourite presenter on #Countryfile."

A third person tweeted: "Sad to see you leave Countryfile as I liked you as a presenter but at least now the other presenters (especially Matt) will be able to eat in peace now [laughing emoji]. Good luck for the future and your endeavours and adventures yet to come."

© BBC Ellie first appeared on Countryfile in 2009

Ellie began her broadcasting career at Channel 5. After turning down a presenting gig on the children's show Milkshake!, she went on to land her first TV role as a stand-in presenter on Michaela's Wild Challenge. From there, Ellie went on to work as a freelance presenter, appearing on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and the Discovery Channel.

READ: Downton Abbey stars team up for Channel 4's new apocalypse comedy-drama – see first look

MORE: Helen Skelton reveals exciting home plans 17 months after Richie Myler split

While she's perhaps best known for hosting Countryfile, she's also appeared on Country Tracks, The Great British Winter and The One Show.

Away from the cameras, Ellie lives in the Cotswolds with her partner Matthew Goodman and their three children: two daughters and a son.