Meet The Reckoning actor Steve Coogan's famous brothers

The fourth and final episode of the harrowing yet important drama The Reckoning will air on BBC One on Tuesday evening. The series depicts the life of Jimmy Savile and how he hid in plain sight as one of the most prolific abusers in modern history.

Although the programme is undoubtedly a tough watch, lead actor Steve Coogan is receiving praise for his portrayal of the disgraced presenter and DJ. The star's performance is being branded "chilling" particularly his voice acting.

But away from his role in The Reckoning, how much do you know about Steve's personal life? The actor even has famous siblings. Find out more below…

Who is in Steve Coogan's family?

Steve Coogan, 58, is not the only famous Coogan! The actor comes from a large family and has four brothers and one sister. Two of his siblings, however, have gone on to make a name for themselves in their own right.

His older brother, Martin, was the lead singer of the rock band, the Mock Turtles. The band sang the 1991 song Can you Dig It? which became a hit on the UK charts in the early 1990s and again in the early 2000s when it was re-released.

© Dave Tonge Steve Coogan's brother, Martin, was the lead singer of the rock group The Mock Turtles

Martin and Steve's younger brother, Brendan, was also a household name but not for acting or music. Brendan was a television presenter and radio broadcaster who worked on Top Gear in the late 1990s and also BBC Radio 5 Live.

How did Steve Coogan become famous?

Anyone who is familiar with Steve Coogan's work will know that he is particularly talented when it comes to voice acting and it wasn't long before he became best known for his impersonations.

He first started out voice acting while working on the BBC satirical puppet show Spitting Image, but it was in the early 90s when he was working for On The Hour alongside fellow comedian Armanda Iannucci that Steve's most famous role and alter-ego Alan Partridge was born.

© Tim P. Whitby Steve Coogan's best known role is Alan Partridge

In addition to Alan Partridge, Steve has become known and adored for many other roles in TV shows and films. Some of his notable credits include, Around the World in 80 Days, The Parole Officer, Philomena, The Trip, Stan and Ollie, Stephen, Chivalry and Happyish.

What has Steve Coogan said about playing Jimmy Savile?

Steve said previously that the decision to play Jimmy Savile is not one he took lightly. But after discussions with the writers and the wider team on the programme, he decided to take on the difficult role.

Steve told the BBC: "On balance, I think it is better to make this drama than not to make it. Drama can capture things in a more nuanced, detailed way that is more illuminating than a straight forward documentary, of which there have been many. We've seen the power that a well-made, factual drama can have. I knew this wasn't without risk.

© Matt Squire Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

"Nothing that's interesting to watch is ever without some kind of risk and this had more risks than anything else I've done, but knowing that I had the best people with me I thought it was worth it. I feel this series is a really strong piece of work and that all the people involved in it - survivors, cast and crew - should be proud with the job that's been done."