The Ex-Wife: Full cast and where you've seen them before

The Ex-Wife made its debut on Channel 5 last Sunday and gripped viewers instantly. The four-part series focuses on newlyweds Jack and Tasha who would be living the perfect life with their young daughter if it wasn't for Jack's ex-wife, Jen, interfering.

As the synopsis explains, Jen has close ties to her former husband's family which makes things complicated for the new couple. "After a series of increasingly intrusive encounters, Tasha begins to think Jen might be trying to manipulate her way back into Jack's life.

WATCH: The official trailer for gripping thriller The Ex-Wife

"But is Tasha just being paranoid? When one day Tasha finds Jack and Emily gone without a trace, Tasha's worst fears are realised and she discovers that the dream she is living may be about to turn into a nightmare."



If the premise of the show sounds familiar, that might be because the drama in fact premiered on Paramount+ earlier this year. But for those who missed it the first time around, the episodes will air on Sunday evenings for the next three weeks.

As well as the gripping plot, the show boasts an impressive cast. Find out more about the stars of The Ex-Wife and where you've seen them before.

Céline Buckens as Tasha

Céline Buckens is playing the lead role in The Ex-Wife as Tasha. Tasha and Jack meet when he's still married, but the pair hit off immediately and they end up marrying each other and having a baby daughter, Emily.

But her life turns complicated when Jack's ex ends up meddling more and more in their life. Viewers will recognise Céline from her role in the BBC drama Showtrial which aired in 2021 and also starred Tracy Ifeachor.

© Channel 5 Céline Buckens and Tom Mison in The Ex-Wife

Tom Mison as Jack

Tasha's new husband is Jack and the couple is very much in love but his close bond with Jen causes problems in their marriage. Jack is played by Tom Mison, who fans will know from his previous credits such as Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen, One Day and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

© Channel 5 Tom Mison in The Ex-Wife

Janet Montgomery as Jen

Jen is the ex-wife whose presence and interference is causing all kinds of drama for Tasha. Janet Montgomery is the actress portraying Jen. Janet's previously appeared in Human Target and Entourage. Since 2018, she's played Dr. Lauren Bloom in the medical drama New Amsterdam.

© Channel 5 Janet Montgomery and Tom Mison in The Ex-Wife

Claire Foster as Hayley

Hayley is Tasha's sister-in-law. As Jack's sister, she formed a close bond with his first wife over the years but has developed a dislike for his new wife, Tasha.

Claire Foster has performed in many stage productions such as Avenue Q, Crazy For You and Guys and Dolls. In terms of TV, she's previously appeared in Taboo, The Crown, Sherlock, The Bill and Galavant.

© Channel 5 Céline Buckens and Jordan Stephens in The Ex-Wife

Jordan Stephens as Sam

Sam is a former flame of Tasha's who is played by Jordan Stephens.

Fans may recognise Jordan away from his acting career as he rose to fame as one half of musical act Rizzle Kicks. However, he's also appeared in the Channel 4 drama, Feel Good.