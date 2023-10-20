Bodies: where is Netflix drama filmed?

Bodies is the latest show to land on Netflix - and we have to admit that we’re a little obsessed with the time-travelling drama starring the likes of Stephen Graham and Amaka Okafor. Following four detectives over four different time periods, the story focuses on how each of them finds the same dead body on Longharvest Lane in London. But is Longharvest Lane a real place, and was the show even filmed in London? Find out here…

Is Longharvest Lane a real place?

Fans hoping to head to Whitechapel for a selfie at Longharvest Lane will be left disappointed, as while the lane where the dead body shows up is based in a real place, the street itself is sadly fictional - and the lane itself wasn’t even filmed in London, but in Sheffield, Hull and Bradford.

WATCH: Stephen Graham stars in Netflix’s new crime thriller series, Bodies

Where was Bodies filmed?

While set entirely in London (albeit, through four separate time zones including the future), the show was filmed in the north, with the film crew spotting filming in Old Town and Princes Quay shopping centre in Hull as well as Little Germany, Salts Mill and City Hall in Bradford. As for the scenes set in 2053, according to the National World, these were shot in Bradford at Lister Mills.

Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, 1941 Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan & 2053 Shira Haas as DS Maplewood

According to iNews, Leeds, Rotherham, Grimsby and Bolton were also listed as filming locations, with some scenes being filmed at the Grade I listed country home Wentworth Woodhouse. Le Mans Crescent, a location containing a public museum, art gallery and aquarium, which was previously used on Peaky Blinders, was also used for the Victorian period scenes.

What is Netflix's Bodies about?

Netflix’s synopsis reads: "Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

"As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

What are fans saying about Bodies?

Fans have been loving the show, with many taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss it. One person wrote: "watching this today and the first episode has already blown my mind," while another person added: "Just getting to the end of #bodies on Netflix. It’s a must-watch." A third person added: "#Bodies is a delightfully set-up time-bending offering, multiple murder mysteries rolled into one puzzle, and I am all in!"