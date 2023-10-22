Meet rising star and Three Little Birds actress Yazmin Belo here

Three Little Birds is a brand new drama coming to ITV on Sunday evening. Created by famed actor, comedian, writer and philanthropist, Sir Lenny Henry, the moving and funny series focuses on themes of immigration, community and the strength of Black womanhood.

The six-part show was also inspired by stories from Lenny Henry's mother and those who travelled to make England their home in post-Windrush Great Britain. Find out more about the show and the stars who make up the cast below…

© Matt Towers Hosanna played by Yazmin Belo

What is Three Little Birds about?

As the synopsis explains: "Three Little Birds will introduce Dudley and the rest of the world to gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna, as they board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for a new life in Blighty.

"Lured to the UK in search of new beginnings and by their older brother Aston who asks Leah and Chantrelle if they’ll bring him a potential wife from back home, they convince Hosanna to give up her job as a trainee nurse and embark upon the journey to 'the mother country.'

MORE: I'm a Celebrity stars Ant and Dec share first look at 2023 series - and fans are saying the same thing

MORE: 7 amazing TV shows to watch this month to celebrate Black History Month

Saffron Coomber also stars in Three Little Birds

"An effervescent mix of strong personalities they all have very different reasons for leaving their family and friends behind in Clarendon, Jamaica, though they soon discover it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, not least the dramatic change in weather. While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain."

Who is Yazmin Belo?

Yazmin Belo is an actress who is taking on the role of Hosanna Drake in Three Little Birds. The star is at the beginnings of her career, having gained her first professional actor credit in 2019.

© Dave Benett Yazmin Belo arrives at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023

Yazmin has appeared in the short films What Just Happened and A Mother's Cry.

Three Little Birds is her first major television role. According to her profile on a talent page, she's also a trained singer, specialising in Gospel, Harmony singing and Jazz singing. She's also a trained dancer.

© Matt Towers Aston [Javone Prince], Hosanna [Yazmin Belo], Leah [Rochelle Neil] and Rev. Bunting [Dan Teasel] in Three Little Birds on ITV

Who else is starring in the cast of Three Little Birds?

Appearing alongside Yazmin are Rochelle Neil, who plays Leah, and Saffron Coomber who plays Leah's sister Chantrelle.

Saffron's previous credits include Tracy Beaker Returns and EastEnders, while Rochelle has previously starred in The Nevers and Guilt. Also in the cast are: Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill and Beth Hayes.