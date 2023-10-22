ITV's Six Four: Meet the star-studded cast, including Outlander, Line of Duty and Boiling Point actors

ITV's new crime drama, Six Four, makes its debut on Sunday night – and we can't wait to settle down in front of the telly for this one.

The series is based on Hideo Yokoyama's best-selling novel of the same name and follows police officer Chris O'Neill and his wife Michelle, whose lives are turned upside down when their daughter goes missing. As they struggle with her disappearance, Chris is faced with another missing persons case concerning a local girl called Julie Mackie.

While revisiting the cold case, Chris uncovers "a series of undeniable errors, corruption and unbridled ambition".

© ITV Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson star in Six Four

The drama boasts a stacked cast, including stars from Outlander, Boiling Point, Line of Duty, and Game of Thrones. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the cast.

Six Four cast: who stars in the drama?

Kevin McKidd plays Chris O'Neill

© ITV Kevin McKidd as Chris O'Neill

Kevin McKidd leads the cast as DC Chris O'Neill.

The Scottish actor is perhaps best known for playing Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy, a character he has portrayed since 2008.

He also portrayed Tommy Mackenzie in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting, and has had roles in the historical drama, Rome, and the BBC miniseries Anna Karenina.

Vinette Robinson plays Michelle O'Neill

© ITV Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill

Vinette Robinson plays Michelle, Chris' wife and a former undercover police officer.

As well as starring in Six Four, Vinette is currently appearing in the BBC's new kitchen drama, Boiling Point.

The Bradford-born star is also known for her roles in Sherlock, Black Mirror, and The A-Word.

Doctor Who fans will also recognise Vinette for her portrayal of Rosa Parks in an episode that aired in 2018.

Richard Coyle plays Robert Wallace

© ITV Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace

Richard Coyle plays justice minister Robert Wallace.

Viewers may recognise Richard for his portrayal of Jeff in Steven Moffatt's sitcom Coupling, as well as for his roles in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the 2016 crime drama, The Fall, which starred Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson.

He has also appeared in the period drama, The Collection, and played Aberforth Dumbledore in the 2022 film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

James Cosmo plays Jim Mackie

© ITV James Cosmo as Jim Mackie

James Cosmo portrays Jim, the father of missing local girl Julie.

The actor is reunited with Kevin McKidd in the new series, with both actors having appeared in Trainspotting in 1996.

The Scottish star is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his illustrious film and TV career and is known for his roles in Braveheart, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones.

He also finished in fourth place in the 19th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Alex Ferns plays Gordon Byrne

© ITV Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne

Alex Ferns portrays police officer Gordon Byrne in the series.

The Scottish star is perhaps best known for playing EastEnders villain Trevor Morgan, who was described as "Britain's most-hated soap villain" when he portrayed the character between 2000 and 2002.

Since then, the actor has appeared in the Scottish soap River City, as well as the 2019 miniseries Chernobyl, which earned him a BAFTA Scotland award.

His other recent acting credits include The Batman, Andor and The Devil's Hour.

Brian McCardie plays Bill Martin

© ITV Brian McCardie as Bill Martin

Brian McCardie portrays police officer Bill Martin.

As well as appearing in Six Four, the actor is also currently starring in ITV's crime drama, The Long Shadow. His other recent TV credits include The Tower, Time, Snatch, and Outlander.

He has also appeared in Line of Duty, M.I.High, and Holby City.

Lorne Macfayden as Stuart Simpson

© ITV Lorne Macfayden as Stuart Simpson

Lorne Macfayden portrays Stuart Simpson in the drama.

The Scottish star has appeared in various TV shows over the years. His most recent roles include his portrayal of Liam in the BBC Three comedy, Starstruck, and Tom in Malpractice.

He also played Julien Temple in the biographical drama, Pistol, as well as Doward in Vigil, and Phil Wilkinson in Grantchester.

As for his big screen roles, Lorne has appeared in Operation Mincemeat, and Netflix's Outlaw King.

Who else stars in Six Four?

Also starring in the drama are Alison Peebles as April Mclean, Laura Cairns as Ms Fullerton and Jessica Hardwick as PC McKenzie.

Meanwhile, Frances Grey portrays Pauline Wallace, alongside Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace.