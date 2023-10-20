I'm a Celebrity stars Ant and Dec share first look at 2023 series - and fans are saying the same thing

It's that time of year again! The trailer for I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here has arrived, with Ant and Dec gearing up to welcome 13 new contestants. Sharing a first look at series 23 on Instagram, the comedy duo dressed up as spa workers and invited celebrities into the 'Jungle Retreat' for their five-star treatment, full of creepy crawlies and seriously gross dishes.

Get a first look at I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023

Alongside the trailer, the caption read: "The full celebrity treatment… like no other. I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Coming soon to ITV1 and @itvxofficial #ImACeleb."

© ITV Fans can't wait to see Ant and Dec back on the show

Sparking a major reaction from followers, fans have been sharing their excitement in the comments, and they're also feeling festive after watching the trailer. "You know it's nearly Christmas when you see this," wrote one. "Yes it's officially Xmas when celeb starts, can't wait lads," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Ok it's basically Christmas now isn't it."

While details about the new series are being kept under wraps, historically, I'm A Celebrity premieres in November, so it's likely we'll get to tune in next month. Currently, the line-up for 2023 remains a mystery, although there have been many familiar names from British television circulating the rumour mill.

Among them, fans have been wondering if the likes of Josie Gibson, Liz Truss, Alan Halsall, Frankie Dettori and Judi Love might be heading into the jungle this year, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see.

© Shutterstock Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2022

The latest instalment follows the 2022 series, which saw former Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle, as well as the All Stars spin-off which aired in spring, and unveiled Myleene Klass as the champion.

© Rex Myleene Klass was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity's All Stars edition

While the All Stars series faced criticism after airing pre-recorded challenges, it looks as though the next season is going back to its winning formula, with live bushtucker trials this time round. Rather than filming in the South African savanna, I'm A Celebrity will also be returning to its original home in the Australian jungle.