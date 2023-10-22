When will Chicago Fire return and what to expect from season 12?

Like many scripted TV shows, Chicago Fire and the entire One Chicago franchise have been impacted by the recent writers' and actors' strikes.

Whilst the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in September, the actors are still on strike. So, what does this mean for the release of Chicago Fire season 12 and what can fans expect from the new season?

When will Chicago Fire season 12 be released?

NBC has yet to announce an official release date for Chicago Fire season 12 – and it might be a little while before they do.

© NBC Season 12 will not air in the fall

The good news is that the writers have returned to work. Earlier this month, the production company behind the show, Wolf Entertainment, announced that its writing team was back in action.

The bad news is that until SAG-AFTRA reach a deal with the Hollywood studios, the actors can't film the new episodes.

Therefore, it's unlikely that the drama will return before 2024.

Chicago Fire season 12 cast - who is returning?

Fans can expect to see much of the main cast back at Firehouse 51in the new series, including David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt Stella Kidd and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett.

Alberto Rosende should also reprise his role as Blake Gallo, alongside Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami.

Following the dramatic events in the season 11 finale, which saw Randall 'Mouch' McHolland take a turn for the worst whilst recovering from his gunshot wound in hospital, Christian Stolte's future on the show is uncertain. Fans will just have to wait and see if Randall pulls through.

© NBC Mouch's fate is uncertain in season 12

Jesse Spencer also made a comeback in season 11 as Matthew Casey, so it's likely fans will be seeing more of him in the new episodes.

While viewers can look forward to seeing their favorite characters back on their screens, they may be seeing slightly less of them.

© NBC Matthew Casey proposed to Sylvie Brett in season 11

Back in April, it was reported that Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, reached a budget agreement with NBC, meaning that all three dramas would remain on air for another season but the main cast will feature less.

The episode guarantees – the number of episodic fees each series regular is entitled to per season – were being renegotiated, according to Deadline. This means that stars will appear in around 18 to 20 episodes per season, rather than the standard 22.

Will Taylor Kinney return to Chicago Fire?

Another burning question on fans' lips regarding the upcoming 12th season is whether Taylor Kinney will be making an appearance.

In January, it was revealed that the actor would be taking a leave of absence from the hit procedural to deal with a personal matter. His character, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, left the Windy City in an episode that aired on 1 March.

It remains unclear if and when Taylor will return to the show. Neither NBC nor Taylor have commented on his long-term commitment to the drama.

© NBC Taylor is known for his role as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

In Taylor's last episode of season 11, it was explained that Severide had been sent to a prestigious OFI training camp in Alabama, leaving behind his wife, Stella.

© Getty Taylor is taking a leave of absence from the show

However, in a later installment, it was revealed that Severide had since left the camp after agreeing to investigate a big arson case. But he had not told his wife, nor his team back at Firehouse 51. Stella only discovered the news after one of the academy's leaders spilled the beans to Joe Cruz.

What will happen in Chicago Fire season 12?

Whilst we're still waiting on an official synopsis, the season 11 finale left us with a few unanswered questions.

© Getty Chicago Fire will likely return to screens in 2024

The fate of Randall 'Mouch' McHolland is likely to be a major storyline in the first few episodes, depending on whether he survived his injury or not.

We'll also find out whether Sylvie Brett decides to leave Chicago and follow Casey to Oregon following his proposal in the finale.