Chicago PD's Jesse Lee Soffer apologizes to fans as he makes important plea: 'It's awful'

Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer has warned his fans of scammers impersonating him and members of his team to trick people out of money.

Taking to Instagram, the actor apologized for the "awful" scams and urged his followers not to engage with accounts asking for money. Watch the video below to see what he said.

Addressing his fans in a video, he began: "Morning everybody. I wish I was posting for a better reason but there are so many people getting scammed online and via social media.

"I get so many DMs about it all the time that people are pretending to be me or pretending to be someone that represents me and there's enough horrible [expletive] happening in the world that this is the least of which but I just felt like I needed to post about it."

He continued: "I am never reaching out to anybody is any sort of DM asking for money, no one associated with me is ever reaching out asking for money… It's all lies.

"If I don't follow them, they're not associated with me so if you're ever not sure just look in the followers and if I don't follow them, it's a scam and they're trying to take your money."

He went on to add: "It's awful, it sucks. These scams suck.

"I hope this helps. I'm so sorry that this stuff happens. I hope you guys have a good day."

Reiterating his warning in the caption, he penned: "Please be aware of scams! Myself and anyone who represents me would NEVER ask you for money. Hope this helps, hope you have a good day."

Jesse is perhaps best known for playing Jay Halstead in Chicago PD. He left the show in August last year when his character relocated to Bolivia with the Army for eight months.

Announcing his exit with a statement to Deadline at the time, he said: "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past ten years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Opening up about why he left the show, he told Variety: "I really wanted to grow and expand, and we've only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years.

"I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, 'You know what? It's time to take a risk.' Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform," he continued.

The actor later returned to the drama to direct episode 16 of season ten, which aired earlier this year.

Speaking to HELLO! about stepping behind the camera, he said: "It's a puzzle. You have this script which is your template, and then you've picked these locations and then you've had a tone meeting about how the scenes are supposed to come out, and how they're supposed to be played, so you're trying to put all these pieces together and take what's on the page and bring it to life."