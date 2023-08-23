Chicago P.D. cast praised by fans after making incredible gesture amid season 11 delay

Chicago P.D. fans have praised the show's cast after they made a generous gesture to production assistants amid the ongoing Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
According to Deadline, the stars of the popular NBC series have teamed up with production members to give each of the 13 set and office PAs working on the drama $1,500.
The money was distributed earlier this month, according to the outlet, with the second payment pending.
The show's First Assistant Director Richard White organized the campaign, with stars such as Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos among those who have contributed.
Showrunner and executive producer Gwen Sigan also pitched in, as well as writer/executive producer Gavin Harris and writer/co-executive producer Scott Gold.
Flueger donated to the cause twice, according to Deadline, while fellow cast member LaRoyce Hawkins also committed to taking part.
White told the publication that the donation amount has grown to $25,000 and will be given to entry-level staffers at Wolf Entertainment/Universal TV.
Taking to Twitter, now X, fans praised the incredible gesture and encouraged other shows to follow suit. Retweeting Deadline's article, one person wrote: "This is wonderful. So very nice and thoughtful of all of them. #ChicagoPD. Hopefully the writers and others will get what they rightfully deserve very soon," while another added: "I really hope as many shows as possible follow their lead, especially if the series is longer-running. (And [red heart] to the #ChicagoPD EPs/stars/crew for doing this.)"
White, who has worked on the show for three seasons, said: "They are a really good team of kids I had the idea, as the strike was going on, of trying to do something for them because I knew they would be the ones that really would be hurting the most."
He went on to express his fears over PAs leaving the business amid the strike. "I don't want them to have to give up on their dreams right away because they have now been hit with a major hardship," he said. "My goal is to try and get publicity and see if other people are willing to step up to help out and do the same thing on their shows, to their production staff."
MORE: Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati reunites with former co-star as season 11 remains delayed
MORE: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati shares rare video of daughter amid season 11 delay
When will Chicago P.D season 11 be released?
Production on season 11 has been delayed due to the ongoing strikes.
While new episodes of all the One Chicago shows usually air in the fall, they will likely now be broadcast in 2024.
LaRoyce Hawkins gave an update on production in July while appearing at an acting masterclass lecture at Louisiana State University.
"Naturally, after the writers strike, it's going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again," he said. "So we might need like a three-week buffer."
Industry insiders have predicted that the strike will end in the fall, which means filming should commence shortly afterward.