The cutest photos of Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and girlfriend Lauren

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin is smashing this year's series of the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition and fans are loving his incredible partnership with Bad Education actor and West End star Layton Williams.

And it seems the Ukranian dancer is getting full support from his mum and dad, who recently visited the show, and his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine.

The sweet couple haven't spoken out about their relationship so it's clear that they prefer to keep their romance to themselves, but they have posted a number of sweet photos in recent times.

WATCH: This week's edition of Strictly hidden mics is seriously juicy

Nikita's fans were thrilled when the dancer posted a photo of his girlfriend Lauren on his Instagram for the first time. Let's take a look at their sweetest snaps…

Earlier this month, Nikita shared a sweet mirror selfie of him and Lauren. The pair looked super stylish in their matching black outfits, with Lauren rocking a chic strapless dress and Nikita in a smart, short-sleeved shirt.

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren posted this selfie on Instagram

It's not known when Nikita and Lauren began dating, but it looks like the couple enjoyed a holiday to Croatia in August and Lauren shared a series of images from their sunny trip abroad.

In one photo shared on Lauren's Instagram, the pair pose for a fresh-faced beachside selfie. Other photos showed off the gorgeous coastal views Croatia has to offer. Another cool snap saw Nikita underwater as the pair enjoyed some diving.

MORE: Strictly fans saying same thing about Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola’s performance - as Leyton Williams reacts

MORE: Strictly fans rush to Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams' defence after latest episode

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren took a trip to Croatia in the summer

Lauren's followers were loving the vacation snaps, one person wrote: "Oh wow!!! Speechless." Another said: "In love, bye," while a third added: "Stunning photos, you both so cute guys."

It seems Nikita and Lauren love spending their time together on trips and date nights. Another sweet photo posted by Lauren sees Nikita smiling across the table of a swanky restaurant as they enjoyed a meal out together.

© Instagram Nikita Kuzmin and his girlfriend have shared sweet images from their days out together

But the pair clearly love exploring the outdoors, too! Nikita and Lauren shared some snaps from a hike in the summer back in September, clearly enjoying their downtime together before the new series of Strictly kicked off.

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren also enjoyed a hike in the summer

Since the start of series 21, Lauren has clearly been offering full support to Nikita and his partner Layton Williams. Lauren has even visited Elstree Studios to watch rehearsals and live shows.

This adorable snap shows Nikita and Lauren hugging as the pro dancer kisses his girlfriend on the cheek. How cute!

© Instagram Nikita kisses girlfriend Lauren as she visits Strictly studios

More recently, Lauren joined Nikita's parents in the audience for movie week. The family posed for a photo showing Nikita's mum, Natalia and his dad Ievgen Kuzmin, alongside Lauren and Layton.

While Nikita's parents were in the audience, the dancer spoke out about how much it meant to him for his mum and dad to watch him dance live on the show for the first time.

© Instagram Nikita's parents and girlfriend recently went to watch Layton and Nikita dance

After Nikita and Layton danced their Viennese Waltz to Grease, the pair headed upstairs to chat with Claudia who said to the professional: "Nikita your parents are here for the first time," which was met with cheers from the crowd and his fellow Strictly stars.

© Guy Levy Fans love watching Nikita and Layton together on Strictly

Nikita told the host: "I'm really excited, really nervous, but it makes me feel like a kid. In the end I'm just a kid from Ukraine living his dream. It's just special."