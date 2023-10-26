Strictly star Krishnan Guru-Murthy shocks fans by sharing candid message from Hollywood legend

Ahead of his latest stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has received a good luck message from Hollywood legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV star shared Arnold's kind words to both himself and his dance partner, Lauren Oakley.

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakely good luck on Strictly

Captioning the video, Krishnan wrote: "What an amazing guy! Just met @schwarzenegger for an interview on @channel4news about his new book #Be Useful and explained I was doing the UK equivalent of #dancingwiththestars and he kindly obliged with this (largely to delight @laurenmayoakley). Of course, if you vote to keep us in again this week WE'll BE BACK."

Sparking a major reaction, fans were totally surprised by Arnold's message of support. "From one legend to another! Krishnan, you are giving me LIFE on Strictly, an absolute joy to watch," wrote one.

© Guy Levy Krishnan and his dance partner Lauren Oakley

"WOW this is so good & he's backing the right team. Now keep smashing this series guys you don't want to upset the terminator do you? You're fab-u-lous in my opinion," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Whoa! So neat. And I agree with him, you two will go far in this competition!"

Later this week, fans will get to watch as Krishnan and Lauren take on the Viennese waltz for Halloween week. They'll be dancing to Kiss from a Rose by Seal.

Meanwhile, the duo have been riding high over the last few days, following their incredible quickstep performance in week five, which bagged them a respectable score of 30 – Krishnan's highest so far.

© Guy Levy The duo performed an incredible quickstep during week five of Strictly

Dancing to the classic Frank Sinatra song, The Lady Is A Tramp, the Channel 4 news presenter and his Strictly Come Dancing partner had the studio audience enraptured throughout.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice talks 'pretending to like' Strictly castmates in unearthed comments

READ: The cutest photos of Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and his rarely seen girlfriend

Among the audience was Krishnan's rarely-seen son, Jay, 16. As Krishnan ran up the Strictly stairs to chat to Claudia Winkleman, the 53-year-old was greeted by the presenter wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Hello Jay!"

She joked: "Jay is Krishan's son and he said he'd never come, but here he is!" The camera then panned to Krishnan's son, who was left cringing in embarrassment at the shout out.

Krishnan's son Jay watching him on Strictly

Following a few notes of criticism from the judges, fans came out in full force to applaud Krishnan and Lauren's quickstep.

"I love Krishnan and how much he's enjoying this – and flourishing", one Strictly fan wrote on X. "Krishnan is an absolute joy!" exclaimed another. "Krishnan performing with so much joy is what the spirit of Strictly Come Dancing is all about" tweeted a third.