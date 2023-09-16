Who is Strictly's Lauren Oakley? All of the details about pro

Lauren Oakley is returning for her second year as a pro on Strictly Come Dancing, and she couldn't be more excited. "I've grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most," she told the BBC. "Now that it's happening, it doesn't quite seem real. I can't wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing take HELLO! behind the scenes

With the Strictly launch show airing on 16 September, fans will soon see Lauren compete, plus they'll find out who she's paired up with for series 21. Want to know more about Lauren? We've got the lowdown…

Who is Strictly star Lauren Oakley?

Born in Birmingham, Lauren Oakley began dancing at the age of two, before competing professionally. Announced as the Juvenile Champion at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival, the talented youngster won across ballroom and Latin disciplines.

© BBC Lauren Oakley performing with Anton Du Beke and Neil Jones

In another impressive feat, Lauren was even crowned the Under 21 British National Champion before beginning her career on stage. As it turns out, Lauren, 32, has already worked with some of her Strictly co-stars, and previously served as the lead dancer for Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke's national tours.

Ahead of her Strictly debut, Lauren has been posting about the upcoming series on Instagram. She currently boasts an impressive fanbase with 34.7k followers.

Just last week, Lauren shared a sweet photo of herself napping alongside her adorable cat, after a day of rehearsals. "Cat nap. Real scenes after 2 months of non stop Strictly. So ready to throw myself into my second season! Eeeek - feeling so very lucky right now," she wrote in the caption.

Technically, Lauren has been a member of the Strictly family since 2022, however, this year's series will mark the first time that she's been given a partner in the competition.

MORE: Strictly star reveals pregnancy with second child in sweet post - and fans are thrilled

READ: Strictly Come Dancing contestant reveals front-runner following group rehearsals

Following a number of impressive dance numbers last year, including a Rumba with Neil Jones in the week two result's show, fans had been calling for the show to give her a dance partner. And after tweeting about their hopes for 2023, it looks like the BBC show took note!

Regarding her personal life, Lauren is happily married, and has praised her husband, Max, in several posts on Instagram. The couple married in September 2019, with the bride choosing a backless lace gown designed by Made with Love Bridal.