Strictly's Layton Williams hits back at fake exit rumours days after Amanda Abbington's departure

Layton Williams is hitting back at misleading stories that left fans thinking he'd quit Strictly Come Dancing. Following the West End star's revelation that he would not be narrating BBC Three's I Kissed A Girl, after lending his voice to the spin-off show I Kissed A Boy, the internet was awash with headlines that Layton had 'quit' a BBC reality show, sparking confusion among fans.

Addressing the stories, Layton, 29, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear things up. "Lols. Don't believe everything you read. Click bait. I ain't quit nothing," he penned on the platform.

With fans reassured that he's still in the competition, several headed to the comments to voice their relief. "Yes! Yes! Yes! Bring on Saturday night, bring on the tango, the fits and the vibes. Can't wait to see you both slay it," wrote one.

© BBC Layton will continue to compete on Strictly Come Dancing

"I know you're not because I saw your outfit for Saturday on @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo I can't wait for Saturday," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oh, thank God! Layton, you're the highlight of my week."

While Layton is set to return to the ballroom this weekend, there will be one contestant missing from the Halloween special – Amanda Abbington.

On Tuesday, the Sherlock actress confirmed that she would be leaving the hit show due to 'personal reasons'.

Releasing an official statement on social media, Amanda explained: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington released an official statement about her Strictly exit on Tuesday

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside. I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

"I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. Xxx."

Following the news, fans have voiced their support for Amanda across social media. Additionally, her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has shared the sweetest tribute on Instagram. Posting a photo of the two of them backstage hugging, the Italian dancer wrote: "Amanda. I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved, and I am sending you so much love."

"This can't have been an easy decision, health and wellbeing has to come first. Thank you for four beautiful, memorable dances. You will be missed."