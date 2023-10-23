Strictly viewers all saying same thing about Kai Widdrington and Lauren Oakley's pro performance

Kai Widdrington and Lauren Oakley took to the Strictly ballroom floor during Sunday's results show with a breathtaking performance – and viewers are saying the same thing about it.

The professionals carried out a stunning routine to a special rendition of Bastille's 'Pompeii', which the band performed in the studio.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Lauren Oakley perform stunning routine to Bastille’s Pompeii

Fans took to social media to praise the beautiful performance, which is a collboration with Hans Zimmer and David Attenborough's BBC show, Planet Earth III.

Commenting on how well Kai and Lauren danced together, one person wrote: "Best connection I've seen within the professional dancers ever. That was beautiful, they flow like a brook on a spring day," while another added: "This is the best results show performance I have ever seen on strictly and I've watched every series ….. absolutely amazing!!"

© Guy Levy Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington danced to Bastille's 'Pompeii' on Sunday

A third person tweeted: "Kai and Lauren looked gorgeous during that Bastille performance. WOW! Totally breathtaking," while another called for more performances from the dancers, adding: "We need Kai and Lauren dancing together more #strictly."

Sunday's show also saw another celebrity contestant bid farewell to this year's series. Eddie Kadi and his pro partner Karen Hauer took one last turn on the ballroom floor after the judges decided to save Zara McDermott following an incredibly close dance-off.

© Guy Levy Fans praised the stunning performance

Judge Motsi Mabuse said of her decision to save Zara: "For me, it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close. It came down to details and I would love to save Zara and Graziano."

Anton Du Beke added: "Well, I thought that was an excellent dance-off. I thought both couples danced very, very well but for me with a slightly cleaner technique, I'd like to save Zara and Graziano."

© Guy Levy Eddie Kadi went home on Sunday

Whilst chatting to Tess Daly following the judges' verdicts, Eddie said of his Strictly experience: "I've really enjoyed this, it's something I've always wanted to do – I love dancing. This has been the highest moment of my career – it's the happiest I've ever been, but not just for me – my family - my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance. More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine.

"Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly."

Praising Karen, he went on: "Even more importantly this wonderful Queen [to Karen], there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much, God bless you."

© Guy Levy Eddie praised his pro partner Karen Hauer after being voted out

The 11 remaining couples with return to Elstree on Saturday for a Halloween special and will perform their spooktacular routines in the hopes of impressing the judges and the voting public.

Fans will be pleased to see the return of Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, who were missing from Saturday's live show due to "medical reasons".