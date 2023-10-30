Zara McDermott breaks silence over Strictly exit

Zara McDermott has spoken out following her elimination from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The former Love Island star and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima were voted out during the results show after facing Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off.

WATCH: Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott's hilarious exchange during Strictly training

Taking to Instagram following her exit, Zara shared a series of photos from her time on the show with Graziano. In the caption, she penned: "I knew this day would come and I tried to prepare myself as best I could for it, but the reality is I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet.

"I first dreamt of dancing on Strictly when I was 7 years old, dancing round the living room wearing my little dress and wishing I could be one of the 'princesses' that I saw on screen. Little did I know that it would one day become a reality, and I’d have got myself halfway through the competition. I’ve never been a dancer, or a performer, I’ve always been self-conscious, so I knew that this was going to be a huge challenge physically and mentally, yet it was a challenge I absolutely wanted to take on."

Praising her dance partner, the 26-year-old continued: "However, from the day I met you Graz, you told me every day that I am strong, beautiful and confident. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I know that we were meant to be friends for life. You have taught me so much about myself and our laughter every single day has brought me so much joy. I never got bored of spending over 12 hours a day with you, and your work ethic has inspired me beyond words. You made me believe in myself in those moments that I absolutely didn’t and the bond we have built is truly an unbreakable one.

"I want to wish my fellow contestants a truly magical experience for the remainder of the show; they are the best bunch of people I’ve ever met, each one of them so individually unique and wonderful in their own way. I also want to thank all the incredible people that work behind the scenes to make this show happen. You wouldn’t believe how hard these people work, the production team, hair, makeup, wardrobe; it was an honour and a privilege to be a part of something so iconic and magical.

"I am forever grateful to every single one of you who made my Strictly experience one that I will think about with a HUGE smile on my face every day for the rest of my life," she added.

During Sunday's results show, all four judges decided to save Adam and Luba after they took to the ballroom floor once again with their American Smooth to 'Magic Moments' by Perry Como.

Sadly, Zara and Graziano's Charleston to 'Jeepers Creepers' by Al Donahue and his Orchestra wasn't quite enough to get them through to another week.

© Guy Levy Zara and Graziano faced Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off

Whilst chatting to Tess Daly during her exit interview, Zara said of her time competing on the show: "I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

"My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can't believe it's over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them."

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly Come Dancing singer reveals behind-the-scenes secrets from Elstree studios

MORE: Strictly viewers issue same complaint after Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington's dance

Graziano then shared a touching tribute to Zara and expressed how proud he was of her hard work over the past few weeks. "She has been great for me 8:00am till 21:00pm," he said. "Never stopping asking just for a half an hour break. She is literally what Strictly is all about. A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job.

© Guy Levy Graziano praised Zara for her hard work

"You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks. You have never danced before. I am so proud of you.

"So proud of you honestly," the dancer added.

© Guy Levy Zara is the fifth celebrity to leave the show

While Sunday night was the last viewers will see of Zara and Graziano in the competition, the remaining nine couples will return to Elstree Studios on Saturday 4 November in a bid to impress the judges and the voting public at home.

The live show will air at 7.05pm on BBC One and iPlayer, and will be followed by the results show on Sunday 5 November at 7.20pm.