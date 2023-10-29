Strictly viewers issue same complaint after Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington's dance

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington wowed the judges with their amazing Charleston to the Murder She Wrote TV theme during Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple were awarded a whopping 33 points, with Craig Revel Horwood praising the routine as a "swivel masterclass". While many fans watching at home agreed with the judges, some felt they were too generous with their marking.

© Guy Levy Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington scored 33 points for their Charleston

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "I hate to say it but I think they were a bit generous with Angela R's score," while another added: "Sorry but Angela R was vastly overmarked there."

A third person tweeted: "Sorry but Angela R was seriously overmarked. If any other celebrity had made that many mistakes and had sat down for footwork there would have been serious criticism from the judges."

Defending the presenter, another viewer wrote: "I'm seeing a lot of chat about Angela R being overmarked and no one is more ready to agree than me but I really think she's brilliant and completely keeping up with the 'kids' and Kai's choreography has been excellent in suiting her."

© Guy Levy Some viewers felt the pair were overmarked

Others praised Angela and Kai's performance, with one person tweeting: "Wow well done again Angela R and Kai that was such a wonderful Charleston from you both this week and I'll give you a 9 like Craig as I've enjoyed it so much!" while another added: "I said Angela R will get to Blackpool. I'm now saying she will be in the final. Delightful. Professional."

While giving her verdict on the dance, head judge Shirley Ballas did acknowledge the mistakes, but praised Angela for her "stunning" performance. "There's absolutely no stress watching you dance," she said. "You are absolutely delightful on the eye.

"But there were a couple of mistakes in there, weren't there Angela? We have to be fair to everybody, we're almost at the halfway mark. But you were absolutely stunning."

© BBC Angela and Kai danced to the theme of Murder She Wrote

Anton Du Beke agreed, adding: "There was a slight mistake but the dance is just a joy. You're wonderful to watch and it's always a delight."

Saturday's live show was an eventful one, with Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola nabbing the top spot on the leaderboard with 38 points thanks to their spooktacular Salsa to 'Murder On The Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Meanwhile, Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima found themselves at the bottom after their Charleston to 'Jeepers Creepers' by Al Donahue and his Orchestra scored them 25 points.

One couple who were notably missing from the dancefloor was Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice. The Sherlock actress pulled out of the competition earlier this week due to "personal reasons".

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington pulled out of the show due to 'personal reasons'

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly addressed Amanda's absence at the beginning of the show, with Claudia saying: "Earlier this week, Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition. Amanda, we are sending you all our love."

For a full breakdown of everything that happened in week six, read our blog.