Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin puzzles fan with cryptic tattoo

No matter what he posts on Instagram, Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin delights his fans.

Whether he's sharing insights into the London home he shares with his cats, or posts loved-up snaps with his girlfriend Lauren Jaine, likes and praise always flood in, but no post got more attention than when Nikita shared a photo of his cryptic tattoo on social media.

The photo sees a sculpted Nikita posing shirtless with his circular tattoo on full view, which looks to be a collection of numbers in a round formation. With his ocean blue eyes gazing into the camera, Nikita looked truly mesmerising, captioning the sultry snap: "What do the tattooed numbers mean on my arm? (wrong answers only)" challenging his fans to wrongly guess what the tattoo means.

© Instagram Nikita Kuzmin's tattoo puzzles his followers

"Your telephone number for me to call you," one quipped, while another joked: "How many admirers you have."

"Your and Leighton's score by the end of the series," another cheekily suggested, while a fourth mused: "Quick foxtrot step count?!"

Others took the assignments from Nikita more seriously, decoding the numbers to read 5th March 1972 and 27th October 1972, wondering: "Seven months of a special memory?" Others supposed the dates were his parents' birthdays. "Your parents’ birthdates?" a fan ventured.

Nikita never did confirm what tattoo means, so your guess is as good as ours!

© Shutterstock Nikita Kuzmin's fans love his posts

The 25-year-old's arms also attracted attention thanks to the diabetes monitor affixed to his other bicep.

Nikita's diabetes monitor looks like a little plastic circle and is a Libre Sensor, which monitors his blood sugar levels, and takes the place of the traditional fingertip prick method many diabetics will be familiar with.

When Nikita's monitor has been visible be it on TV or in shirtless snaps on Instagram, the dancer's fans have been quick to praise, commenting: "Thank you for getting people talking about T1D2," and: "Proudly showing off your Libre Sensor. Love it."

Ukranian-born Nikita was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child and is likely to have contended with symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness, blurred vision and cuts and grazes that take a long time to heal.

Nikita spoke positively about his diabetes on Instagram, explaining: "Your life will be fine! Everything is ok. You can manage everything!" but he hasn't always felt so positive, fearing his condition would interfere with his dancing.

"When I found out, I thought, 'My career's over,'" he told The Daily Star, before adding: "The message I would really love to send to all the kids and general people is that this is our superpower.

"We get to learn how to be responsible from a young age. How to deal with problems with the condition. It's really important that we find someone with the same condition."

