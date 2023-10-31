Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin confirms exciting announcement amid show success

Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams are taking Strictly by storm, having topped the leaderboard three times during the show's six-week run, but it appears the pro is already looking forward to next year.

In a post from his fellow professional dancer, Jowita Pryzstal, it was confirmed that the Ukrainian-born would be taking part in Donaheys' Dancing with the Stars weekends, which sees select hotels offering dance classes with the stars of Strictly Come Dancing. Sharing the news, Jowita shared a photo of herself and Nikita during a pro routine, with the stars looking very dapper with their fedoras.

"@nikita__kuzmin and myself have [the] pleasure to join next year @donaheys Dancing with the Stars Weekend at Alton Towers Resort Hotel," Jowita shared. "Looking forward to seeing you there."

Nikita and Layton are currently through to week seven on Strictly, after their Halloween-inspired Tango to Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire went down a treat with audiences. The dance scored 36 from the judges and even featured Layton doing a backflip in heels!

Jowita had a shorter time in the competition and she and Jody Cundy were eliminated in week four after their salsa scored only 19 from the judges and saw them finish at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Following his elimination, he shared: "You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what on earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it. And just being able to dance and do something I've never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person."

Turning to Jowita, he continued: "This person's got so much energy, every morning like 9 o'clock we've got, start of training and she's like BAMMM, like this, she comes into the room like an absolute cannonball and she just doesn't stop the whole day. And she doesn't lose any faith, doesn't lose anything, motivates me on to do more and more. So I've had an absolute blast."

Nikita has also had an emotional time as of late, as he shared a photo of himself in tears inside his London flat, revealing that he had recently watched The Notebook. "Watched the notebook tonight," he wrote, before adding: "Don't remember the last time I've cried so much."

Whilst the dancer didn't reveal if he watched the film solo or accompanied, Nikita is currently happily in a relationship with Lauren Jaine. In the past, Nikita has kept his personal life out of the public eye, but since dating Lauren, the pair have shared several photos of each other on their respective social media profiles.

It's not known how long the couple have been dating, but Lauren first appeared on Nikita's social media back in August, and it appears their relationship is moving fast as the model has already met the dancer's parents.