Nikita Kuzmin's London living room is a colourful haven in ultra-rare photos

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin is making waves on the silver screen alongside his celebrity dance partner Layton Williams.

Away from the spotlight, however, the professional dancer relishes spending some much-needed R&R in his London pad. Whilst the 25-year-old tends to keep his private life off social media, he has occasionally shared rare snippets of his plush flat.

© Ray Burmiston Nikita joined Strictly in 2021

Keep scrolling to discover his colourful haven…

Back in June, the Ukrainian-Italian dancer posted a behind-the-scenes clip of himself performing an energising exercise routine from the comfort of his city home.

Whilst Nikita stole the limelight, his stunning home could be seen in the background – and it's a real feast for the eyes.

© Instagram Nikita's London home is a teeming with colour

His airy living room features a comfy grey sofa, leafy green plants, colourful artwork, and a striking wall clock crafted from individual vinyl placed at each hour.

Beyond this, Nikita also often has large canvases planted in the centre of his living space, suggesting that the Strictly star is a budding artist.

Moving on outside, Nikita's flat boasts a spacious balcony area which is accessible via a large glass sliding door. The outdoor space looks like the perfect sunspot and even features a stylish black sofa with cream cushions and a collection of plants.

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin showcases outdoor living area during sweaty workout

Nikita shares his swanky pad with his adorable pet cats called Leo and Bagheera. He has since adjusted his home to create a tranquil space for his feline friends.

© Instagram The Strictly star owns two cats

Aside from dancing and painting, Nikita also appears to enjoy playing the guitar. In photos shared by his new girlfriend, an acoustic guitar can be seen leaning against a tall, white mirror.

Who is Nikita's girlfriend?

Nikita is thought to be dating Lauren Jaine. Although she tends to keep out of the limelight, according to her public Instagram account, she is a twenty-something model and is signed to First Model Management.

Aside from being a model, she's also a recent graduate and appears to have graduated from Durham University earlier this year.

© Instagram Nikita is currently dating model Lauren

While Lauren only recently went Instagram official with her Strictly beau, it's thought that the lovebirds first started dating a few months ago.

Prior to dating Lauren, Nikita was in a relationship with podcaster Charlie Backshall, who viewers might know from her popular sex podcast, The Hotline. He has also been linked to fellow dancer Nicole Wirt whom he reportedly dated for five years.