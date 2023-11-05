Strictly eliminates sixth contestant following 'awkward' confession

Adam Thomas became the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night, after ending up in the dance-off for the second week in a row.

The star and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk performed their Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott for the second time. They were in the bottom two alongside Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, who danced their Waltz to Nat King Cole's Fascination again.

The judges' choice was unanimous, with everyone voting to save Angela and Kai.

WATCH: Strictly's Luba in tears of pride at Adam Thomas' amazing routine

Craig Revel Horwood said: "It's a tough one actually because I think both couples have improved in the dance-off… so I’m going to have to make a decision on technique alone and on that decision, I would like to save Angela and Kai."

Motsi Mabuse added: "I had to agree with Craig it was a really, really tough one this time, and both improved but I will save Angela and Kai."

© BBC Angela and Kai avoided elimination

Anton Du Beke said: "This is the closest dance-off we've had in the series so far… but with the content and clarity of the technique I'm going to have to save Angela and Kai." Head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have saved Angela and Kai.

The decision came after fans took to social media to express their fears that Adam might be in the bottom two again, and, as reported by The Mirror, the star himself posted a cryptic message to Instagram that was later deleted.

© BBC Adam and Luba were sad to say goodbye to the competition

In the video post, he said: "This is awkward, I did the best I could do, I really did. "The problem is like if I'm in the dance off now, I don't know what else I can do. But hey, it is what it is. Unfortunately my scores weren't great tonight. I felt I did a good job tonight, so I'm happy."

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Adam responded: "Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it’s been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I've got this far I'm so proud of myself, I've had an amazing time from start to finish.

© BBC The duo performed a sensual Rumba

"I came here to learn how to dance and I've learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it's out of this world… What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky!

"I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it's okay – Daddy's okay! I just wanted to teach my kids that it's not just about winning or losing, it's about taking part and doing your best."

© BBC The pair was also in the dance-off last week

He then said to Luba: "I just want to say thank you to this one and I'm sorry, I wanted to get us to Blackpool!"

Luba said: "Don't be sorry, you are incredible, I had the best season. Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it's been much more than just a dance show. You're the winner of my heart forever and it's better than a trophy."