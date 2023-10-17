Dianne Buswell shares message with fans encouraging kindness after emotional live show

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell has shared an important message with her fans on social media after an emotional live show at the weekend.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the Australian dancer uploaded a picture of a graphic which was encouraging people to be kind. The caption read: "Why you should be kind to people," with a small dot indicating how little you know about what someone is going through in their personal life. Dianne also accompanied the photo with a red love heart.

Although the dancer, who is paired with model and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier for this year's series of the Latin and Ballroom competition, didn't explicitly reveal what the picture was in reference to, the post comes shortly after a particularly emotional weekend and live show.

Week four of the competition saw Dianne and Bobby take on the Tango to David Bowie's Fashion. But after the pair performed their routine, fans noticed that they were both visibly emotional while chatting with host Claudia Winkleman.

When asked by Claudia how the dancers felt about closing the show, Bobby revealed: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week." Dianne added: "It was really difficult. I pushed you musically. That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music. But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you," she added as she held back tears.

Viewers watching Strictly at home commented on the moment between them. One person wrote on X: "Bobby and Dianne was a strange one tonight, usually love watching them dance, but the energy was just off. They both looked so sad and Dianne kept calling Bobby her rock… I hope whatever they're going through, it gets better soon."

Another echoed this, writing on social media: "What was wrong with Dianne Buswell tonight on #Strictly? Said she'd had a hard week. Hope she's okay. I love her & Bobby, they're amazing!" while a third added: "Bobby and Dianne both seemed really upset tonight? Hope they're both ok they did amazing!!"

Meanwhile, Sunday proved to be a more positive day for Bobby and Dianne as the results show saw them sail through to next week of the competition. Dianne and her boyfriend of five years, Joe Sugg, cooked up a storm in the kitchen and the YouTube star showed off a delicious looking roast dinner on his Instagram.

Writing a cheeky caption, Joe, who met Dianne when he competed on the BBC competition back in 2018, penned what he said was a quote from Dianne: "These are the best roast potatoes I've ever eaten in my life, Joe you are the best roaster of potatoes the world's ever seen. I love you so much more than I even did before!"