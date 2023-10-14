Karen Hauer looks visibly upset on Strictly amid split reports

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has reportedly split from her husband of one year, Jordan Wyn-Jones. After tying the knot in June 2022, it is reported that the pair have gone their separate ways, but remain on good terms.

WATCH: Karen Hauer visibly upset on Strictly amid split reports

Last week, fans were surprised to see Karen, 41, without her wedding ring while attending the Pride of Britain Awards in London. Currently, neither Karen nor Jordan have addressed the reports. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

© Instagram It's reported that Karen and Jordan have ended on good terms

In the meantime, Strictly star Karen returned to the ballroom on Saturday night where she danced the American Smooth with Eddie Kadi. Following the performance, which was criticised by the judges, fans noted that Karen appeared visibly upset.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, many noted their concern for the dancer. "Is Karen ok? Her expression is off — did he accidentally injure her, did she hurt herself, is something wrong with her dress? She looked - immediately after the routine, before the feedback - upset. #Strictly," wrote one. "#strictly What was wrong with Karen she didn't look herself at all," penned a second.

It was last year that Karen and her husband Jordan shared their big day exclusively with HELLO!

Exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire, the couple were surrounded by close friends and family, including Karen's fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars' stunning homes away from the ballroom: Dianne Buswell, Kai Widdrington and more

READ: Strictly Come Dancing: everything to know about Eddie Kadi’s family life

© Photo: HELLO! Karen and Jordan tied the knot in June 2022

For her big day, the bride looked breathtaking in a backless bridal gown with sheer long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and floral applique, but she admitted it wasn't a style she originally considered until Bex encouraged her to try it on.

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



She explained: "It was everything I didn't think I wanted. It had sleeves, a big skirt, and I didn't want those things! But when I put it on, my heart just jumped with joy."