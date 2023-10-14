Karen Hauer looks visibly upset on Strictly amid split reports

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has reportedly split from her husband of one year, Jordan Wyn-Jones. After tying the knot in June 2022, it is reported that the pair have gone their separate ways, but remain on good terms.
Last week, fans were surprised to see Karen, 41, without her wedding ring while attending the Pride of Britain Awards in London. Currently, neither Karen nor Jordan have addressed the reports. HELLO! has reached out for comment.
In the meantime, Strictly star Karen returned to the ballroom on Saturday night where she danced the American Smooth with Eddie Kadi. Following the performance, which was criticised by the judges, fans noted that Karen appeared visibly upset.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, many noted their concern for the dancer. "Is Karen ok? Her expression is off — did he accidentally injure her, did she hurt herself, is something wrong with her dress? She looked - immediately after the routine, before the feedback - upset. #Strictly," wrote one. "#strictly What was wrong with Karen she didn't look herself at all," penned a second.
It was last year that Karen and her husband Jordan shared their big day exclusively with HELLO!
Exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire, the couple were surrounded by close friends and family, including Karen's fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.
For her big day, the bride looked breathtaking in a backless bridal gown with sheer long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and floral applique, but she admitted it wasn't a style she originally considered until Bex encouraged her to try it on.
She explained: "It was everything I didn't think I wanted. It had sleeves, a big skirt, and I didn't want those things! But when I put it on, my heart just jumped with joy."