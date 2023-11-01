All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse shares update on new project amid series four absence

All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse has shared an exciting update on his latest film project.

The 29-year-old actor revealed that filming has wrapped on the upcoming World War Two horror film, Orang Ikan, in which he stars alongside Japanese actor Dean Fujioka.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Durham native reshared a post from one of his colleagues on the film announcing that shooting had ended.

© Instagram Callum Woodhouse wrapped filming on his upcoming film, Orang Ikan

Alongside a snap of Callum on set, the caption read: "The last shot and it's a wrap!"

Filming for the movie, which is described as a creature horror film, began in October at Wiluan's Infinite Studios in Batam in Indonesia.

Set in the Pacific in 1942, the feature follows a Japanese ship transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories as slave labor.

© Shutterstock Callum is known for his role on All Creatures Great and Small

The synopsis continues: "After being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island, but soon discover they are not alone. They are being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan, a human-fish hybrid. Unable to communicate in each other's language, the two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown."

Orang Ikan isn't the only project Callum has in the pipeline at the moment. The All Creatures star is also set to appear in a new mystery-horror film alongside Heartstopper actor Kit Connor.

© Gareth Cattermole Kit Connor also stars in One of Us

The upcoming movie, titled One of Us, sees members of a family mysteriously begin to die one by one whilst attending a funeral.

Game of Thrones stars Charlotte Hope and Ian Beattie, and Rushed actress Siobhan Fallon-Hogan also appear in the film, which marks the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.

Filming commenced in Belfast back in March – the same month shooting for All Creatures season four began.

At the end of season three, Tristan bid farewell to Skeldale House after being called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, leaving James and Siegfried to run the practice.

© Channel 5 Callum plays Tristan in All Creatures Great and Small

Series four opens in the spring of 1940, with the residents of Darrowby preparing for change.

The synopsis continues: "James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph as Helen and James

"Tristan's absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house."