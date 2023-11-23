Why The Crown isn't returning for a season 7... yet

Although The Crown is a huge hit for Netflix, the show’s creator has confirmed that the show would only run for six seasons and therefore will conclude in 2023 with a final, two-part series. So why has the show ended so soon, and will there ever be an opportunity for the show to come back for season two? Find out here…

Speaking about the show to Broadcast Now, executive producer Suzanne Mackie said: "Peter [Morgan, the show’s creator] has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective. And I think he’s always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.

"We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that, and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way. The minute he starts trying to do that sooner, it will inevitably feel contrived or artificial. So, although this has been an absolute career highlight for me, it will absolutely be time to move on."

The show was initially supposed to end with season five, with Peter initially believing that he could tell the story in a shorter run. He said: "At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

However, this soon changed, with Peter sharing an update which read: "As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons." So will he change his mind again? We hope so, but it doesn’t look too promising.

Will The Crown ever depict Meghan and Harry's relationship?

Peter Morgan, who created the show, has spoken about why he finished writing the show at season six - meaning that it wouldn’t eventually delve into Harry and Meghan’s relationship and subsequent exit from the royal family. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago.”

He added: "[20 years] is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance. Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting." So will Peter be back in 2036, 20 years after Harry and Meghan first met in 2016? Only time will tell!