The Crown season 6 - everything we know about the final series

The Crown has reigned supreme since 2016, but it's almost time to say goodbye. Set to conclude with its sixth and final season, the hit Netflix drama will bow out later this year, and while it's bittersweet, fans couldn't be more excited to watch the remaining episodes. But what do we know about The Crown's final outing? Keep reading for all the details on the plot, cast and release date for season six…

WATCH: Have you watched season five of The Crown?

The Crown's season six cast

Much of the cast will stay the same, with Lesley Manville returning as Princess Margaret, while Marcia Warren, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison and James Murray all back to play the Queen Mother, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, respectively.

© Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

There will be some new additions to the line-up too, with the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton cast earlier this year. Teen actor Rufus Kampa will play William at the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray the prince's later teen and early adult years. Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate.

There will be some new additions to the line-up, with the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton cast earlier this year. Teen actor Rufus Kampa will play William at the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray the prince's later teen and early adult years. Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate.

The Crown's season six release date

While Netflix is yet to reveal an official release date for The Crown, previous seasons have historically debuted in winter, and more specifically, November. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a 2023 premiere.

What will The Crown season six cover?

Those who have already watched all ten episodes of season five will know that the death of Princess Diana was not covered, meaning that it will play a major role in the final series.

© Netflix Princess Diana's death will play a major role in the final season

During a panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, Executive Producer Suzanne Mackie addressed the upcoming storyline, explaining that Diana's death will be handled with "enormous sensitivity."

MORE: Princess Kate's £78k sheer university dress set to get everyone talking again

READ: The Crown producers confirm how they will handle Princess Diana's death – details

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people," she said. "And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it – and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated."

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey are playing Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

Prior to her comments, Netflix had released an official statement confirming that "[Season 6] will not depict the crash, contrary to some reports," adding, "It will be scenes covering the lead-up to, and [the] aftermath."

Aside from Diana's passing, season six will also focus on Prince William's time at St Andrews University, and the early days of his relationship with Kate Middleton. The storyline was confirmed in first-look photos, which revealed a glimpse of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the royal couple.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.