The Crown creator Peter Morgan reveals the one scene they left out and why

The Crown season six part one is finally available to watch on Netflix, and depicts the final few weeks of Princess Diana’s life before she was killed in a car crash alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.

While the show depicted the intense interest in Diana from the paparazzi, as well as the immediate aftermath of her death, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has spoken about the one thing that they would never depict in the show.

WATCH: The Crown season six has recently landed on Netflix

Speaking to Variety, Peter opened up about portraying the conspiracies surrounding Diana’s death, explaining: "This was never going to be a story about how did she die? The police inquiry sorted all that out. We were never interested in that. It was always about, what was the impact on the family before and after her death? What was the truth of the nature of her relationship with Dodi Fayed?

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana, added: "It’s a tricky conversation to have because you can’t say something like legacy because it’s not — it’s an intelligent drama. But at the same time, we know that we’re dealing with an audience’s blend of real-life memory and then an invention in the television show.

Diana in The Crown season six played by Elizabeth Debicki

"We did tread with as much respect as we possibly could have had — and that I know for sure. So, I’m glad because when I watched it back, I realised what a serious thing it was to make."

The police inquiry back in 2006 concluded that the car crash was a "tragic accident". Lord Stevens, who led the three-year investigation, said: "There was no conspiracy to murder any of the occupants of that car." He added: "We have spoken to many of her family and closest friends and none of them indicated to us that she was either about to or wished to get engaged. Prince William has confirmed to me that his mother had not given him the slightest indication about such plans for the future."

Diana was 36 when she was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in the Paris' Pont d'Alma tunnel. Her bodyguard, Trevor Rees, was the only survivor of the crash, and has no memory of the event after suffering terrible injuries including brain and chest trauma, leaving him in a coma for ten days.

At the inquest, he said: "I have a memory of stopping at traffic lights and seeing a motorcycle on the right-hand side of the car. I'm not sure about the other vehicles, but I can remember this motorcycle very clearly. My memory then is of total confusion. I don't remember the pain but in my head, there was a lot of confusion. I don't remember if someone was holding me or attempting to give me treatment."