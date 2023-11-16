Nicole Kidman makes emotional move for the sake of 'family' – details

Nicole Kidman has had a big week, and it continues to get even more meaningful. It was announced on Wednesday, November 15 that the actress had made a sweet move honoring someone special.

The Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) announced that they were creating the AACTA Brian Walsh Award for Emerging Talent in honor of the late Brian Walsh, an Australian media executive and publicist.

Brian passed away on March 16, 2023 at the age of 67. He is credited for the launch of several successful Australian TV series, some of which involved Nicole, now 56.

Nicole Kidman looks effortlessly cool in a fabulously feminine take on a power suit

In 1987, he led the creation of the miniseries Vietnam, with Nicole pegged as the lead. At just 20, the series won the actress her first Australian Film Institute award. Brian followed that up with Bangkok Hilton in 1989, which once again won Nicole acclaim. The series preceded her big international break with the 1989 movie Dead Calm.

According to a statement from the AACTA, this honor "is dedicated to recognising the innovation, dedication, and passion exhibited by individuals who are in the early stages of their acting careers."

You may also like Nicole Kidman talks 'miracle' daughter in unearthed interview about family life

It also "promises to continue his legacy by fostering the promising talent who will shape the future of the Australian screen industry."

Nicole herself will be contributing the $50,000 that will go to the recipient of the award, aimed to aid in their career development and initial exposure. It is open to emerging actors with less than five years of professional experience.

The Moulin Rouge star shared a statement alongside the honor, which spoke to her lasting friendship with Brian that stemmed from their initial partnerships in the '80s.

MORE: Nicole Kidman garners support for Keith Urban as he counts down to bittersweet end of an era

"Brian Walsh played an important and influential role in the careers of many, including my own," she shared. "I considered him family, and for that reason I approached AACTA with a view to creating a legacy in his name worthy of Brian's long and substantial career."

© Getty Images Brian gave Nicole her first few roles before she broke into the mainstream with 1989's "Dead Calm"

It was also announced earlier this week that Nicole will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in a Gala to be held on April 27, 2024.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's net worth is over double Keith Urban's – find out

The event, labeled a "Tribute to Nicole Kidman," was originally slated to be held this June but was pushed forward due to the WGA strikes and following SAG-AFTRA strikes.

© Shutterstock "I considered [Brian Walsh] family, and for that reason I approached AACTA with a view to creating a legacy in his name worthy of Brian's long and substantial career."

A statement released by Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy at the time reads: "Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamor of a screen icon.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's surprising parenting rules for private life with daughters Sunday and Faith

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

A video clip was shared this week which saw Nicole return to the AFI studio while announcing the new date for the ceremony. While her famous friends shared congratulatory messages, Nicole gushed: "Thank you AFI for including me in this distinguished group of artists I so love and admire. This is truly the highest honor! Looking forward to a fun evening!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.