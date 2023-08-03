Nicole Kidman gets good news amid SAG-AFTRA strike shutdowns

Nicole Kidman is one of many in the Hollywood elite who have shown their support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, particularly after it was recently revealed that she'd donated over $1 million for their emergency financial assistance program.

Prior to the strike, Nicole, 56, was set to embark on a publicity tour for the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, co-starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Jill Wagner.

While promotional activities ceased once the strike was announced on July 13, the series, helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, premiered as scheduled on the streaming platform.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in "Special Ops: Lioness"

According to Deadline, despite a lack of major buzz, the first two episodes still got off to a strong start, with Paramount Global deeming it the platform's most-watched global series premiere in its first 24 hours.

As per the outlet, the first episode scored a total audience of 6 million across Paramount+ and when it aired on the Paramount Network (the second episode was aired a week later).

In fact, Special Ops aired on the Network right after another show from the Taylor Sheridan Universe, the Yellowstone prequel 1883, led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

© Getty Images Nicole's new show, "Special Ops: Lioness," premiered to a massive audience reception

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment said in a statement: "On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+.

"Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience."

© Getty Images She stars in the series alongside Zoe Saldaña

Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Paramount Streaming, added: "The strong viewer reception for Special Ops: Lioness reflects the power of Paramount across the board in creating, producing, marketing and delivering this incredible Taylor Sheridan drama with broad global appeal. We can't wait for viewers to come along with us on this high stakes thrill ride."

The spy-thriller series revolves around CIA officer Joe (played by Zoe) who is assigned to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist as part of the "Lioness" program. Nicole plays Kaitlyn Meade, a high-ranking CIA official who heads the operation.

© Getty Images The show was created by "Yellowstone" showrunner Taylor Sheridan

Recently, SAG union president Fran Drescher gave an update on the strike when on the Today Show, stating that while hoped a resolution could be worked out soon, they had the funds to keep going for the foreseeable future.

"Well, I don't have a crystal ball," she said, adding: "We have financially prepared ourselves for the next six months. And we're really in it to win it."

© Getty Images The Paramount+ series debuted its first two episodes on July 23

Alongside fellow A-listers like George and Amal Clooney, Matt and Luciana Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Meryl Streep, and many more, the Oscar-winning actress has made considerable donations to their emergency funds to support the cost of the strike and living wages for particularly the struggling actors affected by the loss of income.