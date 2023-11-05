Nicole Kidman garners support for Keith Urban as he counts down to bittersweet end of an era

Nicole Kidman couldn't be prouder of Keith Urban as he prepares to wrap his debut Las Vegas residency, aptly titled Keith Urban Live: The Las Vegas Residency.

The actress, 56, took to her Instagram to show her support for her musician husband, also 56, with a call for support for his final run of shows.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a clip from one of his performances, asking her nearly ten million fans on Saturday, November 4 to catch one of his six final shows in Vegas.

"Just six shows left to see Keith in Vegas!! xx," she wrote alongside a pair of heart-eyed emojis, also including a link to purchase a ticket for one of the upcoming shows.

After Saturday night's performance, Keith will next return to the stage at the Bakkt Theater, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 10th and will finally conclude his run on November 18th.

Days before returning to Sin City, however, Keith had a major honor to receive, which was his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame last month.

The "You Look Good in My Shirt" singer received the honor from Eric Church and none other than Dolly Parton, who shared some sweet words for the Australian-American singer as he bowed before her.

After the ceremony, Keith took to social media with a few photos from the night and an emotional message, writing: "Thank you to @nashof_official for inviting me into the family. It was the songwriting community that I was first welcomed into when I arrived in Nashville."

He shed more light on the ceremony and the special appearance from the "I Will Always Love You" singer, adding: "They told me I could choose someone to induct me in and I never imagined she'd say yes. Thank you @dollyparton for saying 'yes'!!!! It means the world to me.

"To my 'brother from another planet' @ericchurchmusic: I am hugely honored that you came out and did an incredible Eric rework of 'Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me.'"

Keith continued: "Congratulations to all of my fellow inductees – Kix Brooks, Rafe Van Hoy, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, and the late John Jarrard. I am very honored to be included in this group."

"I love songwriters, and I love songwriting. I've learned soooo much and continue to learn from every single one of you!"

The news was announced in early August, which Nicole once again showed her support for on social media. In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after the announcement, Keith gushed: "It's truly surreal," saying he "just wouldn't have believed it" if someone had told him this would one day be happening.

"To be recognized as a writer is extraordinary, because I've always loved songwriting," he continued. "When I started really writing poetry in school, and I started writing songs just out of a desire to not be stuck, always singing somebody else's song, playing in cover bands, and realizing 'This is going nowhere for me. I want to write my own songs.'"

