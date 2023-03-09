Nicole Kidman's net worth is over double Keith Urban's The Big Little Lies actor and the country music star’s net worths revealed…

Both have hugely successful and long-running careers, but did you know Nicole Kidman's net worth is more than double Keith Urban’s?

Big Little Lies star Nicole and her country star husband wed in spectacular style back in 2006, and the celebrity couple's net worth has been on the rise ever since.

Keith and Nic split their time between multi-million dollar properties, including their main homes, a Nashville mansion and a farmhouse in Australia, and have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, welcomed in 2010.

While it’s yet to be seen if the kids will follow in their parents’ showbiz footsteps, the youngsters have already notched up a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it acting role in one of mom’s shows.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oscar winner Nicole, who also also has two adult children, Bella and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is worth a whopping $250 million, stemming from her stellar Hollywood career and endorsement deals for brands from Omega to Chanel.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

This jaw-dropping sum includes the paydays from some of her most recent projects, including a reported $10 million for Netflix’s The Prom and a $1million-per-episode sum for season two of Big Little Lies.

Not bad considering one of her first big paychecks was a relatively humble $200,000 for her co-starring role alongside ex Tom Cruise in 1990's Days of Thunder.

The Undoing star Nicole is also widely known as a philanthropist and investor. In fact, after sharing her own struggles with thinning hair, she invested part of her fortune in ‘hair wellness’ brand Vegamour.

The power couple hits the red carpet in 2008

Meanwhile, Nicole's husband Keith Urban, whose career as a singer, songwriter and producer began in the early 1990s, around the time Nicole’s star was just starting to rise, is worth an impressive $75 million.

Keith’s earnings don’t come just from music sales - he has also made the jump into TV entertainment as a coach on Australia's The Voice, and as a judge on American Idol.

And of course in 2023, the country star kicked off a lucrative five-month Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, a stay which has kept him and Nicole apart as she takes care of the kids in Australia.